Algeria: Five soldiers killed in a Tebessa sweeping operation
Five soldiers were killed today (14 February) in a bomb explosion in Tebessa, near the Tunisian border, according to MEA Risk LLC
. A large-scale sweeping operation was launched after the incident, in an area that appears
to be affected by the presence of militant groups capable of crossing the borders into Tunisia and Libya. Meanwhile, the Algerian military continues to closely monitor the southern borders, in light of the insurgent movements reported there in the past few weeks, and the deteriorating security climate in Mali and Niger. In the deep south, two wanted AQIM insurgents surrendered to the army in Tamanrasset this week as security forces seized Kalashnikov machine guns. Sweeping operations in Batna, Medea, Bouira, Tipaza, Tebessa, Tamanrasset and M’Sila, allowed the discovery of 28 insurgent hideouts and eleven homemade bombs, and the seizure of several machine guns. Full analysis here
.
