Algeria: The ex-official who won’t quit: PM Ouyahia defends ex Energy Minister Chakib Khelil

Former oil boss Chakib Khelil has had his name implicated in scandals related to alleged bribes paid by foreign companies operating in Algeria. Italian courts have been looking at this for a long time, and despite efforts from Algerian courts, the legal system there seems to have dropped the cases against Khelil. The latter is reported to be interested in running for President, although we do not see him winning any substantial support from the military, if he decides to run, given the bad publicity surrounding his tenure as minister. But Khelil continues to make the front pages of Algerian newspapers and despite bad publicity against him, he does not look like ready to retire anytime soon.

