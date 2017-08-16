Algeria: The oligarchs win, Prime Minister Tebboune fired and replaced by long-time Bouteflika supporter Ouyahia

Ahmed Ouyahia, the Chief-of-Staff of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the Secretary-General of the opposition party National Democratic Rally (RND) has replaced Abdelmadjid Tebboune as Prime Minister on 15 August, ending a tumultuous period characterized by a fight between him and some top business leaders. The dismissal of Tebboune, upon his return from holiday in France, was not a surprise, given the fact that the President recently reprimanded him for cracking down specifically on businessman Ali Haddad. Insider sources revealed that a light cabinet reshuffle may take place in the next few days.

Ahmed Ouyahia was Prime Minister three times; firstly between 1995 and 1998, secondly between 2003 and 2006 and thirdly between 2008 and 2012. Ouyahia is considered a “senior civil servant turned keen politician”. After graduating from the School of National Administration (ENA), he was appointed Foreign Minister and then Ambassador to Ivory Coast in 1981 and Counselor to the UN permanent mission in New York in 1984. In 1990, Ahmed Ouyahia was appointed Minister of African Affairs. During his term, he helped mediate a crisis between the Tuareg tribes and the Malian government. After the civil war started, he joined the cabinet of Reda Malek, and was named Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Maghreb Affairs. When Abdelaziz Bouteflika was elected president in 1999, Ahmed Ouyahia was one of his most trusted allies, which allowed him to be named Prime Minister in 2003, in replacement of Ali Benflis, who was seeking to run for President. Ouyahia’s first tenure as PM was marred by a number of scandals, including the Berber riots and the Khalifa Bank corruption case, which has led dismissal in 2006. In 2008, he was reappointed PM with two tasks at hand: amending the Constitution to suppress the two presidential term limit, to allow Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run again, and preparing the latter’s presidential campaign. Both tasks were achieved successfully. In 2012, Abdelmalek Sellal replaced him as Prime Minister, and Abdelkader Bensalah took over as the SG of the National Democratic Rally, leaving Ahmed Ouyahia inactive for two year. In 2014, Abdelaziz Bouteflika brings him back as the Chief-of-Staff of the Presidency, and tasks him to revamp the Constitution.

It is believed that the President has once again entrusted the new Prime Minister to help him prepare his 2019 presidential bid. Ahmed Ouyahia is expected to pursue the same policies as Abdelmalek Sellal, who was replaced by Tebboune in May 2019. According to knowledgeable sources, the latter has paid the price for his attempt to exclude Ali Haddad, the business magnate who is seen as one of the allies of Said Bouteflika, the President’s brother, from the political scene. In fact, moments after the Tebboune’s dismissal was announced, Ali Haddad congratulated Ahmed Ouyahia via his Facebook account, adding that he counts to work “hand in hand” with the new PM to “rebuild the economy.” Ahmed Ouyahia will be facing a number of critical issues, on the economic, social, political and security fronts.