Algerian authorities confronted with localized labor unrest, escalation in 2017

W hile the Algerian authorities continue to focus a great deal of attention and resources on preventing attacks from Islamic militant groups, the erosion in state revenues is forcing them to push for new austerity measures that are creating a lot of tension nationwide. However, regardless of the issues that have emerged as a result of the recent poor economic performance, many of the nation's social troubles have been around for decades, including the thorny social housing crisis. As we enter the month of December 2016, the most talked about problem is the unpopular retirement reform and the passing of the 2017 finance bill, which carries next fiscal year's budget.