As counter-terror campaign intensifies in Algeria, Libya’s weapons making their way into the country

In the first four months of 2016, the Algerian army has killed 31 Islamist insurgents, and captured 33 others nationwide. Furthermore, an arsenal of war big enough to wreck havoc was siezed, including over 300 war weapons were retrieved, 202 hideouts were destroyed and a dozen explosive belts were seized during counter-terrorism operations that mainly took place in the Kabylie region, and the southeastern region, which is facing an immense terrorist threat due to its proximity to lawless Libya. The number of seizures has increased dramatically this year, to such a point that the authorities and local citizens cannot help but wonder what these seizures are telling them about possible terror plans in the region. Continue here