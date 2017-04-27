Despite economic hardship, defense spending in North Africa & Sahel on the rise

The North Africa Journal | April 27, 2017: Despite severe economic performances affecting the countries’ revenues, North Africa, including the Sahel, witnessed an increase in military expenditure in 2016, growing 2.2% to US$ 21.264 billion versus 2015. The figures are at constant 2015 prices and exchange rates, with data gathered by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The growth, albeit subdued, is indicative of the region’s government giving a priority to security, essentially to combat terrorism and enhance border protection, at a time when virtually all countries have been rolling our major spending reductions and new austerity measures. As tension rises on the socioeconomic front, the defense and security forces continue to enjoy large budgets.

Despite accounting for less than 8% of the region’s military spending, the biggest year-on-year spending growth came from the combined expenditures of the Sahel nations of Mali, Chad and Mauritania. In the midst of an escalating conflict involving local tribes and Islamist insurgency groups, Mali saw its military expenditure increase by 18.5% to $366 million. Chad also upped its budget by about the same (17.6%) to $260 million, and Mauritania by 8% to $144 million.

In line with the region’s average growth, Algeria upped its spending by 2.3% to $10.654 billion, maintaining its share of regional spending at 50.1%. In contrast, Egypt, a country that used to have substantial leadership position in terms of military spending in the 1980s and all the way into the mid-1990s, saw its 2016 military spending shrink by 2.2% to settle at $5.3 billion, or 25.2% of regional spending.

Basic military data from SIPRI and Global Fire Power





