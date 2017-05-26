Fresh violence in Egypt, 28 civilians and four security personnel killed in two days
The North Africa Journal- May 26, 2017: Using automatic weapons, attackers opened fire on two buses traveling to the Saint Samuel Monastery in Minya
, killing 28 Christian worshipers and wounding dozens. The attackers fled the scene. The buses were targeted by masked men who came in three pickup trucks.
Although the US embassy in Cairo issued a warning two days earlier, stating that it was aware of a potential plot by the Hasm group, the targeting of the Copts is most likely the work of the Egyptian branch of the Islamic State, since Hasm has generally targeted security services and the authorities, instead of the general population.
Egypt continues to struggle with its insurgent movements. Prior to this attack, two separate attacks took place in North Sinai in the prior day, with militants killing four security personnel. The first attack took place in the town of el-Arish, resulting in the death of a policeman. In Rafah, three soldiers in an armored vehicle were killed in a roadside bomb explosion.
The North Africa Journal is a leading English-language publication focused on North Africa. The Journal covers primarily the Maghreb region and expands its general coverage to the Sahel, Egypt, and beyond, when events in those regions affect the broader North Africa geography. The Journal does not have any affiliation with any institution and has been independent since its founding in 1996. Our position is to always bring our best analysis of events affecting the region, and remain as neutral as humanly possible. Our coverage is not limited to one single topic, but ranges from economic and political affairs, to security, defense, social and environmental issues. We rely on our full staff analysts and editors to bring you best-in-class analysis. We also work with sister company MEA Risk LLC, to leverage the presence on the ground of a solid network of contributors and experts. Information on MEA Risk can be found at www.MEA-Risk.com.