Fresh violence in Egypt, 28 civilians and four security personnel killed in two days

Minya

The North Africa Journal- May 26, 2017: Using automatic weapons, attackers opened fire on two buses traveling to the Saint Samuel Monastery in, killing 28 Christian worshipers and wounding dozens. The attackers fled the scene. The buses were targeted by masked men who came in three pickup trucks.

Although the US embassy in Cairo issued a warning two days earlier, stating that it was aware of a potential plot by the Hasm group, the targeting of the Copts is most likely the work of the Egyptian branch of the Islamic State, since Hasm has generally targeted security services and the authorities, instead of the general population.

Egypt continues to struggle with its insurgent movements. Prior to this attack, two separate attacks took place in North Sinai in the prior day, with militants killing four security personnel. The first attack took place in the town of el-Arish, resulting in the death of a policeman. In Rafah, three soldiers in an armored vehicle were killed in a roadside bomb explosion.

