Egypt: MEA Risk reports new spike in deaths in Egypt, as confrontations between security services and insurgent groups escalate

The North Africa Journal – August 10, 2017: For those who occasionally follow news from Egypt, the past two weeks have seen an upsurge of what appears to be good news related to one single topic: how much money the country is attracting. A respectable US media outlet titled one of its stories as “Egypt may exceed $10-billion FDI target this year.” A more honest paper titled the same story as: “Egypt to top $10billion FDI target this year, Minister says,” making sure that the information is attributed to a government source. There is an important difference between the two. In the first case, the info is definite, verified and it is the position of the newspaper reporting it, as if it stands behind it. In the latter, the newspaper reporting it will not necessarily stand behind it. In the case of Egypt, I prefer the latter. Wanting to emphasize how Egypt is doing well on the financial front, other headline read: “Egypt’s Foreign Reserves Surge to Highest Level Since 2011 Uprising,” or “Hilton Worldwide plans to expand in Egypt.”

Reading these headlines gives the reader, and by extension investors and business people the impression that things are moving along nicely in the North African country. The positions of financial and investor community remain mix about Egypt. Rating agency Moody’s insists that Egypt’s economic profile is getting better on the basis that there is foreign money flowing in. But Moody’s also remains cautious when it injected the potential for “public discontent,” amid skyrocketing inflation and shortages that are affecting the moods of millions of households.

One area that financial analysts and the likes tend to ignore, once again, is the state of security of the countries they analyze. Perhaps they do but they generally refrain from commenting. If they paid close attention, they should have also seen an uptick in political violence in Egypt over the past month that in normal circumstances would make investors think twice. Here’s the reality that’s missing in many of such assessments: Threat assessment firm MEA Risk LLC, a sister company of The North Africa Journal which rates country stability, also reports that Egypt is witnessing a broad reduction in the number of critical incidents. Report available here for download. MEA Risk’s Critical Incidents Tracker shows that compared to July 2016, the number of incidents considered to have had an impact on stability in Egypt fell by 51.8% in July 2017. This figure represents the total pool of events from seven categories, ranging from political violence (insurgent acts and counter-insurgency operations), human/social unrest, criminality, political events, and other factors impacting stability. While for Egypt, this assessment of decreasing tension seemingly bodes well, given the consistent drop in critical incidents over the past year, with instability metrics reaching their lowest levels during the month of Ramadan 2017 (May to June), the immediate post Ramadan period signaled the potential resumption of tension, as evidenced by MEA Risk data for the month of July 2017. Indeed, the number of critical incidents rose 64.2% sequentially (from June 2017), following an unusually quiet month of Ramadan. The resumption of tension may partly be a rubber-band effect from the unusual low-level of June, but further analysis shows that a renewed insurgency/counter-insurgency violence is largely behind the spike in the number of incidents. Human losses from these incidents have reached near record level for the past two years. At 232 known deaths, July has been the second bloodiest month over the past two years after September 2016, when MEA Risk’s Critical Incidents Tracker recorded 258 people killed by either insurgents or security services. The killings attributed to insurgency groups, from ISIS, formerly known as Ansar Beit al-Maqdas in North Sinai, or Hazm Group in the rest of the country, rose to 45.7% of total murders tied to political violence (the rest is from the security services), compared to just 10.7% in June 2017 (sequential comparison), and 25.2% in July 2016 (year-on-year comparison). The volatility in these figures is evidence of shifting tactics among the fighting parties, allowing the insurgents to get the upper hand in one month, only to witness a massive response from the Egyptian security services in the following month. The data also suggests that when militants go dormant for a month or two, this does not necessarily mean that the Egyptian security services are now in control. It is likely a tactic of “hit-and-retreat, and then hit-again,” in a cat-and-mouse game that perpetuates the violence in Egypt, absent of a political solution on the horizons.

July data shows there have been two regions where attacks have clustered. North Sinai is where we see the largest concentration of attacks, both against the military and civilian groups accused of cooperating and colluding with the security services. Among the most vulnerable are some Bedouin tribes and the minority Christian Copts. There is also a second cluster in and around Cairo, including Giza, where militant groups, mostly the Hazm Group have been targeting the security services, and recently tourists.

One incident took place in a Hurghada resort on the Red Sea, when two German tourists were killed in a knife attack on July 19. A third tourist wounded in the attack lost her life at a hospital days later.

The military response essentially mimics the insurgency cluster of incidents, with counterinsurgency operations in North Sinai, in and around Cairo, and increasingly in the so-called Western Desert, toward the Libyan border. This third area of operation is tied to Egypt’s efforts to contain a potential spillover of the Libyan crisis into its territory.

Looking Ahead, August risks of being another bloody month. Already during the first week of July 2017, the Egyptian military said that clashes between the army and militants at several outposts, specifically in southern Rafah, in North Sinai, killed 40 militants and led to the destruction of assets used by the insurgents like vehicles and weapons.

On Sunday, August 6, the armed forces also announced that they killed two alleged extremists in North Sinai as an intense counterinsurgency campaign is underway. That same day, a militant attack on a police checkpoint in North Sinai’s city of al-Arish injured two policemen. On August 5 and 9, a police checkpoint and a mobile patrol came under attack in the trouble al-Arish town. Four policemen were killed.

As we look at this week, we also see militants hitting security targets near the tourist region of Luxor, a region that could become another hot spot. A policeman and a civilian were killed while on patrol in Esna, south of Luxor on August 3. On August 8, another policeman and two militants were killed in the same region.

The security forces have also done a lot of killing this early August, as there seems to be no break in the conflict between the Egyptian military and the militant groups this summer.