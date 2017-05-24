Egypt’s tough balancing act: The contradictory task of ensuring social peace while delivering economic growth

The North Africa Journal
For el-Sisi, governing Egypt is no trivial exercise. Austerity measures are necessary to convince investors to resume business activity, but the population is taking a major beating in the form of lower income and high prices. So far, many foreign media have praised some of the measures undertaking by the Egyptian government, including currency floatation and subsidies reductions. These measures are part of a deal to secure a $12 billion IMF loan. But although so-called foreign investors, fund managers, and speculators say they endorsed el-Sisi’s decisions, millions of Egyptians are left with no resources as the pound lost half of its value since the central bank removed currency controls in November, and as annual inflation exceeded an unprecedented 30%, turning Egypt into worst performer in the emerging markets on the inflation front.
Inflation now in Egypt is explosive and can lead to major social unrest. So much so that even the disruptive IMF urged the government to control it. But el-Sisi’s administration is still focused on removing price support to central products like fuel and electricity, taking a major risk on the social front. But its policies are clearly contradictory. This week, the central bank upped its key interest rates by 200 basis points to 16.75%, arguing that the decision was necessary in light of “stronger economic growth and falling unemployment.” The reality is that there is absolutely no evidence of either. At the same time, el-Sissi promises the launch of a social package to help the needy, including public servants and low-income households, who represent a substantial share of the Egyptian population. Egyptian consumers have been facing a mind-numbing acceleration of prices, with inflation reaching 31.5% in April, according to official statistics. At this rate, Egyptian households will not be able to sustain spending during the June month of Ramadan and poverty will accelerate unless the government steps in. The problem is that despite an influx of foreign money, mostly speculative, Egypt does not have the extra resources to help its needy. At the end of March, Egypt’s total domestic and foreign debt reached EGP 3.676 trillion, equivalent to a massive US$203 billion. The country’s budget deficit is expected to exceed EGP 322 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, equivalent to almost $18 billion.
With these figures, the Egyptian authorities are facing the daunting task of balancing the need to keep social peace with the absolute need of getting the country out of its economic mess.
