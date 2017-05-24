Explosive social unrest across the Maghreb region

The North Africa Journal – May 24, 2017 – The Maghreb countries of North Africa are facing an unprecedented level of social and labor unrest. The Ramadan season, slated to start at the end of this month, will likely be quiet on the social front. But what we see in the pre-Ramadan period, characterized by escalating tension on the social front, in the face of a brutal repression, is likely to accelerate in the post-Ramadan period, going into summer and well into the fall season.

There are similarities and also specifics for each of the affected countries, but the outburst of popular anger everywhere in the region is a reflection of one BIG fact: North Africa’s political systems are bankrupt and unable to cope with populations demands. Unless there is a major overhaul of all political systems, the region is headed toward a breaking point of no return, where violence and chaos will dominate for decades. Adding fuel to the fire, the implosion of the Islamic State in the Middle East, and the turmoil in Libya, will likely lead to shifting militancy from these regions to the Maghreb, and other similar politically bankrupt regions like the Sahel and West Africa. Unless governments institute proper conflict resolution mechanisms, and break the centralized regime systems that have perpetuated cronyism, corruption and lack of opportunity, the Maghreb is facing multi-faceted conflicts that will take decades to unravel.

North African governments insist that the root-causes of their problems are to be found abroad, with terrorism and foreign meddling as top reasons. But the facts tell a different story. The reality is that everything that is bad is self-inflicted. The insistence that terrorism or the meddling of the west are what is destabilizing the countries is a way to hide the regimes’ shortcomings and incompetence. The riots and public outbursts in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have nothing to do with Islamic State or foreign meddling, but they are all about the inability of the regimes in Algiers, Rabat and Tunis to think constructively and outside the box, and project a modern government system that is in line with global evolution. Within the same context, the Europeans and Americans are facing some similar backlash against their political systems they see are too rigid and frozen in time. That’s probably why we have Brexit, the rise of right-wing nationalist movements across Europe and the victory of Donald Trump in the United States. Except that in North Africa, there is greater propensity for violence because after all, national regimes do not tolerate democratic processes and free speech. Elections here in North Africa do not matter, so violence is more magnified.

While the local populations in North Africa are crying for a little bit of attention, governments’ responses have been to unleash the military and the police, increasing repression to a breaking point. Governments are also allowing the regimes’ supporters to perpetuate corrupt systems for their own financial benefits. This has nothing to do with Al-Qaeda or Islamic State. But as government abuse of repression continues, both Al-Qaeda and Islamic State will be glad to step in. And they will.

The past few weeks have seen disastrous events in the region, that promise more to come in the coming months. Analysts of MEA Risk say the explosion of social unrest will be reduced at the end of May, and for a month thereafter, because of the month of Ramadan. But all signs are here for MEA Risk to predict a very tough summer and fall season ahead. Here are some of the incidents tracked by MEA Risk just over the pas few days:

In Tunisia, unemployment protests in the city of Tatouine have escalated on the night of 21 May. In light of the blockage of the oil pumping station in the Sahara of Tatouine, tension increased between protesters and the army. Throughout Tatouine, security was reinforced after clashes occurred between the security units and local residents, who torched the national guard station after the death of a protester who was reportedly ran over by a national guard car. Two dozens of other protesters were hospitalized with breathing difficulties due to the use of tear gas. The ministry of interior reported that 13 policemen, six national guard and a fire fighter were wounded in the clash. Moreover, 30 police vehicles and two motorbikes were set on fire, according to the same source, and two other vehicles were stolen from the customs services in Dhehiba. On 22 May, residents of the municipality of el-Faouar, in Kebili, have shut down the valves of the oil pipelines belonging to the company Perenco, to show support for the protesters of Tatouine.

Although the above incidents are largely the result of a poor socio-economic environment, and the popular outburst has a great degree of legitimacy, the local population is likely being manipulated by forces that are looking to destabilize Tunisia. Its location near the Libyan border makes it a prime target for disruption, in a region that is largely dominated by conservative-Islamist political currents that are against the liberal regime in power in Tunis.

But the government is also to blame for lack of initiative. In Tunis, dozens of people took to the streets to condemn the death of the protester, prompting the security units to intervene. The CEO of the Tunisian Company of Oil Activities (ETAP) has described the situation as “catastrophic” and revealed that most oil-and-gas companies in the region are ready to evacuate. MP Laila Chettaoui, who voiced fears that this crisis may lead to a new revolution, claims that “terrorists” have infiltrated the protests.

Young unemployment protesters in the southern region of Douz, a municipality in Kebili, have shut down the valve of the el-Agroub pipeline on 21 May to demand the “nationalization” of the natural resources of Tunisia, and the creation of jobs.

In the city of Tunis, taxi cab drivers have gone on a three day strike on 22 May to denounce an alleged police crackdown on them, in the light of a “toughening up of traffic regulation enforcement.”

The Tunisian Magistrates Association (AMT) has vowed to renew its protest action by blocking all court hearings starting 5 June, in an effort to denounce the fines imposed by the government for unionists and strikers.

Algeria is also facing unprecedented social and labor unrest. The country’s troubles are not new. Any time oil and gas prices drop, the country gets exposed to some of the worst regime responses. In this case, regime survival comes first, and so the responses are primarily repressive in nature, instead of focusing on civil conflict resolution and policy corrections. The recent legislative elections that saw one of the lowest voter turnouts in the world are indicative of a population that is fed up with a regime that brings no solution. What is working for the regime is the fact that authorities have been smart in preventing the rise of a coordinated, nationwide, autonomous labor movement. Authorities have been diligent in preventing the rise of well-organized protest movements. Instead, Algeria has micro-protests in what looks like localized and confined movements. Except that these small movements are everywhere, and the country is crumble like a Swiss cheese with too many holes.

Some of the incidents observed and reported by MEA Risk this week include the workers of the public administration sector starting a nationwide ten-day strike over a salary dispute and the cancelation of the retirement reform. Smaller incidents are destabilizing entire organizations, including the national company of construction materials (EMPC) whose workers in Tamanrasset have staged a rally to denounce the non-payment of their salaries for more than 13 months. Under a heavy police watch, the protesters vowed to continue putting pressure on the company, days before Ramadan starts.

Outside of the labor world, social demands have been highlighting the poor performance of government entities and the sorry state of the administration and bureaucracy. In Bouira, residents of several municipalities decided to start general strikes to denounce arbitrary and hefty electricity bills from Sonelgaz. A protest was held outside the Bouira municipality headquarters on 21 May to demand urgent action in the face of Sonelgaz threats to cut off electricity supply. Sadly examples of these abound and Algeria is likely to face more turmoil ahead.

In Morocco, despite the government advertising that the country has fared better than most in the context of the Arab spring, the regime remains unable to solve many key issues affecting middle and lower classes. The economic system and bureaucracy have been locked by a small group of men whose interests are more important and supersede the national interest. They even have a name for it in Morocco: el-Makhzen.

Over the past six months, the northern region of El-Hoceima in the Moroccan Rif on the Mediterranean coast has been the epicenter of a popular revolt that highlighted the general disgust against the regime. Public protest have taken place for a while, and continued this past week. The outburst happened as a response to the death of a fish vendor, who was crushed by a garbage truck. The incident led to public outrage nationwide, but in Hoceima, it manifested as a new wave of social-political movement called Hirak. The leaders and members of Hirak are now demanding real social and economic progress, which the region has been lacking due to its marginalization. With the population overwhelmingly Berber, the Arabo-Islamist tendencies of the regime made it impossible to channel development money into the north, leaving the Berbers essentially living in poverty.

The Moroccan regime’s policy toward this Berber region is no different that what is happening in Algeria’s own Berber territory, the Kabylie region. In both regions, the regimes have pushed for a so-called militarization, which meant that the regions boast the greater concentration of security forces, with security units staffed with militiamen and policemen who are not from the region, making it easy for the troops to repress local demands. In both cases, social and economic demands have always been identified by the regimes’ propaganda machines as “calls for separatism.” This is a way to de-legitimize the rights of the local populations and to discredit them in the eyes of the rest of the country. In this latest outburst in Hoceima, more than 5,000 demonstrators officially took part, although organizers reported almost 200,000.

To try to calm the situation, the Moroccan authorities dispatched seven cabinet ministers to el-Hoceima this week. Sadly, the minister were led by the Interior Minister, the man who is in charge of policing the country, and not the Prime Minister, or some minister in charge of an economic portfolio. It’s always about repression in the Maghreb. The seven ministers are there to seek to ease tension, but their promises are without policies or concrete actions, just promises.

So what is North Africa’s real problem? The region is headed toward a major generational showdown. On the one hand, we have regimes that have failed to develop their narrative to put forward updated arguments as to why they are entitled to govern. In Algeria, the narrative is one that pushes for the all-security argument. The argument essentially says that the country is under threat, therefore we are the only ones to protect it. This is a narrative coming from the old nationalist FLN folks, who are now surrounded by a cabal of corrupt businessmen who are driving the country to its edge. This is why the current ailing president is being maintained, and that is to keep the status quo to benefit the Algerian equivalent of Morocco’s Makhzen.

In Morocco, the regime’s end game is similar to that of Algeria and that is to create narratives that allow the monarchy to rule for perpetuity. The narratives being used by the regime are very much out of line with today’s reality. For example the King’s title of “commander of the faithful” is such a medieval spin that it does not resonate with the new generations. It just makes the King’s case for power a lot more complicated and frankly laughable.

In Tunisia, the situation is a bit different. The men in power today have been duly elected, which means they have real legitimacy. The problem is that being legitimate, does not necessarily make the leader capable of leading. The Americans woke up after the November 2016 elections realizing that their choice of President may not be the right one after all. In the Tunisian case, the President and his Prime Minister are simply overwhelmed and unable to create much needed consensus to save the country from collapsing. Now that many parts of the country are on fire, the legitimately elected government is tempted to follow what Algeria and Morocco have always been doing, and that is to use repression.

On the other side of this generational conflict is the growing importance of how the new generation is exposed to the world. This is a generation that is intricately tied to the global socio-economic system. Where news comes from Facebook groups, Tweets, and new media, often from abroad, and not from local sources under the control of the ministries of communications. Consider this: the median age in France is over 41 years old, and in Britain it is 40. With a constant influx of young migrants, the US median age is 38. While it’s 31 in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco’s media population age falls to 27-28. With a combined population of almost 88 million, the Maghreb countries boast a very young population that does not connect with the old guards the way these old guards want.

As we contemplate the future and how these countries will fare over the coming decades, it is worth noting that the current governments, be they the military in Algeria, the experimental system in Tunisia and the monarchy in Morocco, have no plans for the future of governance. All power concentrates on strong men who have built around them a solid firewall comprised of repressive systems. Sensible leaders are the ones that manage to create institutions that would surely survive and thrive if they promote the right principles. In the Maghreb, that’s not the case. As such, one has to conclude that whatever system comes next, it will have to come as a result of a severe crisis, and that will last decades to sort out.