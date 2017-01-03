French presidential election, 2017

The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on 23 April 2017. Should no candidate win an outright majority, a run-off between the top two will be held on 7 May 2017.

Incumbent president François Hollande of the Socialist Party is eligible to run for a second term, but declined to do so on 1 December 2016. The Socialist Party will hold a presidential primary in January 2017.

After the Republicans’ presidential primary runoff held on 27 November 2016, former Prime Minister François Fillon emerged as the party’s nominee, beating the moderate former Prime Minister Alain Juppé by a wide margin. Fillon will be the party’s nominee for the presidential race.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, is the third significant frontrunner in the presidential race.

Overview

Parties

Democratic Movement

It has not yet been confirmed if the Democratic Movement (Mouvement démocrate) will contest this presidential election. Bayrou has indicated that he may not decide on whether to run until January or even early February.

En Marche!

En Marche! (“Forward!”)[2] was formed by former Minister of the Economy in April 2016.

  • Emmanuel Macron
    Former Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs in the Second Valls Government[3]

France Arise

The candidate for France Arise (Debout la France), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, also contested the last presidential election.

Europe Ecology – The Greens

Europe Ecology – The Greens selected Yannick Jadot

Eliminated

La France insoumise

Workers’ Struggle

National Front

New Anticapitalist Party

The New Anticapitalist Party (Nouveau Parti anticapitaliste) candidate also contested the previous presidential election

The Republicans

In May 2015, the Union for a Popular Movement changed its name to The Republicans (Les Républicains) .

Other primary candidates

Socialist Party

On 1 December 2016, President François Hollande of the Socialist Party (Parti socialiste) announced he will not run for a second and final term. The decision is historic, but not completely unexpected due to Hollande’s low approval ratings.[17] In his announcement, Hollande stated that he did not want to further divide the left. Hollande had also previously suggested that he may not stand for re-election if he fails to reduce the French unemployment rate by the end of his term.[18] He stated this point again in February 2015, saying that “if after five years, a President cannot meet the objective that he had when he got elected, he cannot be once more a candidate for the highest office in the country”.[19]

In June 2016 it was announced that the Socialist Party would choose their candidate in an open primary, as happened in 2011.[20]

Announced

Declined

Union of Democrats and Independents

Potential

Other

Opinion polls

