French military presence in Africa unlikely to change post 2017 presidential elections

Despite a deadly year of terror in France, partly tied to the country’s involvement in major conflict zones, Paris is looking to maintain such involvement, and may even increase it. The upcoming presidential elections are not likely to witness a major policy change, but some adjustments and tweaks are likely. Africa will remain France’s protected turf, and the next administration will maintain this major policy position.

For Africa, the French government has been pressuring the European Union to disburse €50 million to support the multinational force fighting Boko Haram in Lake Chad. The force comprises of more than 8,000 men from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Benin and Cameroon. Most of the money has already been spent this past summer (2016) to fund the procurement of communications systems, and the difference will be used to build the multinational forces’ headquarters in N’Djamena, capital of Chad.

France has a great deal of political and economic interests in the Sahel, West Africa region, and far beyond that zone. It has engaged over 4,000 troops operating in five Sahel/Wafrica countries to fight against Islamist militants.

The French interventionist stance in Africa and beyond is not likely to change as the French select a new President in the second quarter of this year. There are three scenarios and potential election outcomes, two of which will mean a continuation of what we’ve witnessed so far, and the third could mean a slight reduction of such involvement.

In scenario one, the Socialists win, the policies of current President Holland will carry on, even if we should expect some tweaks to accommodate the new President’s own policies.

The most likely scenario could be the victory of the center-right of Francois Fillon, which will also mean a continued French engagement in foreign wars. Having been an ally for Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President who has been instrumental in toppling Muamar Gaddafi, Fillon will likely want to keep France’s momentum intact and may even expand it under the narrative of destroying militant groups faster.

The third scenario would be the victory of the far-right party of Front National (FN), which, ironically, may be the one tempted to reduce French intervention abroad. With the FN leader Marine Le Pen cozying up to Moscow, there is a slight possibility of a reduced French presence abroad.

However, and in conclusion, a change in leadership in Paris this year will likely maintain the status quo over France’s military role in Africa.