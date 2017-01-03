French presidential election, 2017
|
|
|
|
|This article is part of a series on the
politics and government of
France
|
Related topics
|France portal
The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on 23 April 2017. Should no candidate win an outright majority, a run-off between the top two will be held on 7 May 2017.
Incumbent president François Hollande of the Socialist Party is eligible to run for a second term, but declined to do so on 1 December 2016. The Socialist Party will hold a presidential primary in January 2017.
After the Republicans’ presidential primary runoff held on 27 November 2016, former Prime Minister François Fillon emerged as the party’s nominee, beating the moderate former Prime Minister Alain Juppé by a wide margin. Fillon will be the party’s nominee for the presidential race.
Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, is the third significant frontrunner in the presidential race.
Overview
|Candidate
|Party
|1st round
|2nd round
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|TBD
|Socialist Party
|PS
|Nathalie Arthaud
|Workers’ Struggle
|LO
|Nicolas Dupont-Aignan
|France Arise
|DLF
|François Fillon
|The Republicans
|LR
|Yannick Jadot
|Europe Ecology – The Greens
|EELV
|Marine Le Pen
|National Front
|FN
|Emmanuel Macron
|En Marche!
|EM
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Unsubmissive France
|FI
|Philippe Poutou
|New Anticapitalist Party
|NPA
|Total
|100%
Parties
Democratic Movement
It has not yet been confirmed if the Democratic Movement (Mouvement démocrate) will contest this presidential election. Bayrou has indicated that he may not decide on whether to run until January or even early February.
-
François Bayrou
Mayor of Pau[1]
En Marche!
En Marche! (“Forward!”)[2] was formed by former Minister of the Economy in April 2016.
-
Emmanuel Macron
Former Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs in the Second Valls Government[3]
France Arise
The candidate for France Arise (Debout la France), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, also contested the last presidential election.
-
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan
Member of the French National Assembly for Essonne and President of the France Arise[4]
Europe Ecology – The Greens
Europe Ecology – The Greens selected Yannick Jadot
Eliminated
-
Cécile Duflot
Member of the French National Assembly for Paris and former Minister of Housing[5]
-
-
La France insoumise
Workers’ Struggle
-
Nathalie Arthaud
Spokesperson of the Lutte Ouvrière[8]
National Front
-
Marine Le Pen
MEP and President of the National Front[9]
New Anticapitalist Party
The New Anticapitalist Party (Nouveau Parti anticapitaliste) candidate also contested the previous presidential election
-
Philippe Poutou
Member of the New Anticapitalist Party[10]
The Republicans
In May 2015, the Union for a Popular Movement changed its name to The Republicans (Les Républicains) .
-
François Fillon
Member of the French National Assembly for Paris and former Prime Minister (2007–2012)[11]
Other primary candidates
-
Alain Juppé
Defeated in the run-off
Mayor of Bordeaux, former Minister and former Prime Minister (1995–1997)[12]
-
Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet
Defeated in the run-off
[13] Member of the French National Assembly for Essonne and former Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development, Transport and Housing
-
Jean-Frédéric Poisson
Defeated in the run-off
Member of the French National Assembly for Yvelines and president of the Christian Democratic Party [14]
-
Jean-François Copé
Defeated in the run-off
Member of the French National Assembly for Seine-et-Marne, former minister of Budget and former president of the UMP[15]
-
Bruno Le Maire
Defeated in the run-off
Member of the French National Assembly for Eure and former French Minister of Agriculture[16]
-
Nicolas Sarkozy
Defeated in the run-off
former President of France (2007–2012)
Socialist Party
On 1 December 2016, President François Hollande of the Socialist Party (Parti socialiste) announced he will not run for a second and final term. The decision is historic, but not completely unexpected due to Hollande’s low approval ratings.[17] In his announcement, Hollande stated that he did not want to further divide the left. Hollande had also previously suggested that he may not stand for re-election if he fails to reduce the French unemployment rate by the end of his term.[18] He stated this point again in February 2015, saying that “if after five years, a President cannot meet the objective that he had when he got elected, he cannot be once more a candidate for the highest office in the country”.[19]
In June 2016 it was announced that the Socialist Party would choose their candidate in an open primary, as happened in 2011.[20]
Announced
-
Manuel Valls
former Prime Minister (2014 – 2016) and candidate for President in 2012 [21]
-
Arnaud Montebourg
former Minister of Economy and candidate for President in 2012[22]
-
Benoît Hamon
Member of the French National Assembly for Yvelines and former Minister of National Education[23]
-
Vincent Peillon
Member of the European Parliament and former Minister of National Education
-
François de Rugy
Member of the National Assembly.
-
Sylvia Pinel
Member of the National Assembly and former Ministry of Housing and Territorial Equality.
-
Jean-Luc Bennahmias
Former member of the European Parliament.
Declined
-
François Hollande
incumbent President of France[24]
Union of Democrats and Independents
Potential
-
Jean-Christophe Lagarde
Member of the French National Assembly for Seine-Saint-Denis and President of the Union of Democrats and Independents[25]
-
Other
-
Jean Lassalle
Member of the French National Assembly for Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Vice-President of the Democratic Movement[27]
-
Sébastien Taupin
Engineer, former MIT student[28][29]
-
Maxime Verner
Businessperson[30]
-
-
Christian Troadec
Mayor of Carhaix-Plouguer[32]
Opinion polls
See also
References
- ^ “Bayrou sans doute candidat en 2017 si Sarkozy gagne la primaire de la droite”. Francetv. 12 November 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ Callus, Andrew; Jarry, Emmanuel (November 16, 2016). “Macron Launches French Presidential Bid as Polls Show Tight Race”. Reuters. Retrieved November 17, 2016.
- ^ “Macron quits to clear way for French presidential bid”. BBC. 30 August 2016.
- ^ “Debout la France, le défi régional pour lancer Nicolas Dupont-Aignan vers la présidentielle”. France 3. 25 November 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ “Hollande is ‘nobody’s president’ says former French minister”. France 24. 21 August 2014. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ “Michèle Rivasi candidate à la candidature pour la Présidentielle 2017”. France Bleu. 21 August 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ “Jean-Luc Mélenchon annonce sa candidature à l’élection présidentielle”. Le Monde. 10 February 2016. Retrieved 2 April 2016.
- ^ “Nathalie Arthaud candidate à la présidentielle de 2017 pour Lutte ouvrière”. Le HuffPost. 14 March 2016. Retrieved 2 April 2016.
- ^ “French far right is at the ‘gates of power’, PM Valls warns”. France 24. 7 September 2014. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ “Philippe Poutou candidat du NPA pour 2017”. L’express. 20 March 2016. Retrieved 2 April 2016.
- ^ “Primaire de l’UMP : Fillon sera candidat “quoi qu’il arrive““. Le Monde. 9 May 2013. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ Inti Laundaro (20 August 2014). “Alain Juppé Declares Intention to Seek French Presidency in 2017”. The Wall Street Journal. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ Vinocur, Nicholas (11 January 2016). “Big fight for the French Right”. Politico Europe. Retrieved 11 January 2016.
- ^ “Le président de l’ancien parti de Christine Boutin candidat à la primaire de droite”. L’Express. 14 September 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ Lemarié, Alexandre (14 February 2016). “Jean-François Copé se porte candidat à la primaire à droite” – via Le Monde.
- ^ Goar, Matthieu (23 February 2016). “A Vesoul, Bruno Le Maire annonce sa candidature à la primaire” – via Le Monde.
- ^ “EXCLUSIF – Le sondage choc qui fait trembler le PS”. Le Figaro.
- ^ Helen Reegan (7 November 2014). “French President François Hollande May Not Stand for Re-Election”. Time Magazine. Retrieved 30 September 2015.
- ^ Philippe Wojazer (5 February 2015). “France’s Hollande says won’t run in 2017 election if unemployment hasn’t fallen”. Reuters. Retrieved 30 September 2015.
- ^ Nicholas Vinocur (19 June 2016). “François Hollande to face left-wing primary test”. Reuters. Retrieved 19 June 2016.
- ^ Michaël Bloch (6 September 2014). “Valls va se présenter à la présidentielle de 2017, pronostique un ex-ministre PS”. Le JDD. Retrieved 1 June 2015.
- ^ “The great Socialist split: a storm in a teacup?”. Policy Network. 3 September 2014. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ “Benoît Hamon passe en primaire”. Liberation. 3 September 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ Julien Ponthus (6 September 2014). “French President Francois Hollande vows to finish in 2017 despite approval rating hitting record low”. The Sydney Morning Herald. Retrieved 8 September 2014.
- ^ “Jean-Christophe Lagarde évoque une candidature UDI en 2017 faute d’un accord sur la primaire avec Les Républicains”. Le HuffPost. 5 March 2016. Retrieved 2 April 2016.
- ^ “La France Qui Ose”. Retrieved 5 November 2016.
- ^ “Le vice-président du MoDem Jean Lassalle annonce sa candidature à la présidentielle – Le Lab Europe 1”.
- ^ “Des jumeaux de 22 ans se lancent dans la course à la présidentielle”. 20 Minutes. 9 June 2016. Retrieved 23 July 2016.
- ^ “À 22 ans, Sébastien Taupin est candidat à l’Élysée en 2017”. Le Progrès. 29 March 2016. Retrieved 23 July 2016.
- ^ “Le premier candidat à l’élection présidentielle s’est déclaré”. France Bleu. 25 April 2015. Retrieved 9 February 2016.
- ^ “OSCAR TEMARU SE VOIT CANDIDAT À LA PRÉSIDENTIELLE 2017”. La Depeche. 5 January 2016. Retrieved 10 March 2016.
- ^ “Présidentielle 2017. Christian Troadec entre déjà dans la course”. Ouest France. 25 April 2015. Retrieved 9 March 2016.