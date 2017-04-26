Algeria reinforces troops in southeast border, as crisis deepens in south Libya

The North Africa Journal – April 27, 2017: Although Algeria has been deploying more military assets along its western and southern borders, its biggest concern by far these days remains the potential for incursion of all sorts of militants from Libya. The Algerian defense ministry has been performing military exercises along the eastern border with Libya for troop readiness and coordination, and combat missions have supervised directly by the Deputy Minister of Defense, General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, who reports directly to President Bouteflika and is the de-facto head of the defense forces. This extended posture has been necessary considering the latest developments taking place in Libya, where the southern regions have seen an escalation of the conflict, pitting a large number of players, from local tribes, eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and the Tripoli government, to mercenaries from Chad and Sudan, and to the plethora of militias and Islamist militant groups. Southern Libya, home of many oil fields, is now one of the most dangerous places in the world, where people are sold as slaves and where the war could spillover into neighboring countries.

Seeking to appease public stress over the potential of dangerous groups entering Algeria from Libya, the Algerian defense ministry has been usually vocal about its activities in the southeast of the country. Media releases show troops that appear highly trained and prepared for combat, and ready to repel incursions from Libya. The ministry of defense PR campaign coincides with a worsening security environment in southern Libya, where violent confrontations between the Libyan National Army of General Haftar against several Islamist militant groups, including some originating from Misrata. Early this month, Haftar launched an offensive to dislodge these various groups, with attacks against the military base of Temenhent in Sebha. The fight that ensued resulted in the hardening of positions among the players, and led the various tribes and other militant groups took position against one another, supporting either Haftar or the Islamist militias.

This worsening situation has sent shockwaves to Algiers, which sees an escalation very near its border and the potential for a spillover. So much so that the Algerian military sent a direct warning to all the belligerent in the Libyan conflict, confirming that any such spillover will trigger a direct reaction for the Algeria defense forces. But in addition to the threat of using force, the Algerians have been looking for ways to cool tension through diplomatic channels. It is unlikely that any diplomatic initiate from Algiers with regard to Libya will result in any cooling of tension, but its minister of Maghreb affairs, Abdelkader Messahel, has been touring several Libyan regions, including in the south, to try to convince the belligerents to halt hostilities. The outcome of those visits will not likely work as Algiers wants, and so the military will continue to be the necessary buffer for a long while.

