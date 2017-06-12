How Egypt is escalating the war against its own people: the dark road ahead

The North Africa Journal: June 12, 2017: President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi has always argued that the fight against terrorism must be unflinching. No one would argue with that, and many governments around the world are pouring money into the coffers of the Egyptian military to make sure al-Sissi delivers on his promise of eradicating violent militant groups. But al-Sissi has also declared war against the Egyptian people in the name of national security. In addition to jailing reporters, human rights activists, gays and the political opposition, these days without the right to legal counsel, he has pushed for the establishment of a new law regulating the work of non-government agencies (NGOs), humanitarian organizations and charity groups in an effort to prevent them from any activity. The original targets of the law were NGOs that focus on how prisoners are treated by the government. Al-Sissi started by asking those NGOs to be more transparent on the sources of funding. One could argue that the Egyptian government makes a reasonable case when looking at funding from the ultra-conservatives in Qatar and elsewhere, it becomes a sad affair when a law is passed, instead punishing even those working in the humanitarian field.

The passing of the law was so secretive that it took five days for the press to get hold of the details. The draconian law essentially chocks all civilian activity outside of government, in a stunning move that seeks to turn the Arab world’s most vibrant and culturally advanced society into one of the most docile. The Egyptians have always been a beacon of civilization, some of the most creative people in the Arab world. With the rise of al-Sissi, they now see ahead of them a period of repression for anyone daring to fall outside of the military’s umbrella.

Beside the financing and administrative issues raised by the law, it essentially bans any organization wanting to perform a study, a survey or a poll without direct consent from and oversight of the government. An authorization must be issued by the government to publish the results of such studies. Foreign NGOs are particularly unwanted in Egypt. If they insist on settling there, they must pay more than 18,000 euros. They must, again and again pay for a renewal of license to operate making the cost of doing business in Egypt impossible.

To ensure that civil society toes the line to the regime, the new law established a watchdog comprised of individuals who have nothing to do with NGO/charity work or arts and culture. They come from the military and intelligence world instead. Their aim is to ensure that foreign funding of NGOs is tightly controlled. Anyone in breach could spend up to five years in prison and pay almost 60,000 euros in fines.

The law will directly affect the hundreds of thousands of people working for the 47,000 NGOs operating in Egypt. The regime has already banned the travel abroad of many human rights activists, who saw their assets frozen. This new law constitutes a major setback for the Egyptian people, with a dark road facing them ahead.