Italy’s dangerous bet that Libya would help contain migration flows

The North Africa Journal: June 9, 2017: Italy is naturally troubled by the massive inflow of migrants from Africa and other regions via Libya. Since January 2017, over 50,000 migrants ended up on the Italian shores, a figure that is a stunning 45% increase from the same period last year. To reduce these figures, Italy signed in late May 2017 agreements with three of the most impoverished and troubled countries in the region: Chad, Niger, and more dramatically with the lawless Libya. Italy wants these countries to create migrant reception centers on their territories so they do not have to do it across the Mediterranean Sea.

To roll out its initiative, Italy hosted recently the Foreign Ministers of the three countries. A communique from the Italians says the reception centers will abide by “international humanitarian criteria.” But the promise of the Italians is being challenged by many people who know the reality on the ground. Among them is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, who has been extremely critical of the living conditions in the so-called immigrant retention centers in Libya. An EU expert stated that “the Libyan law criminalizes undocumented migrants, so we do not see how these reception centers will not turn into retention centers (ie: prisons).” The problem is that more than 97% of the migrants landing on the Italian shores come from Libya, where the networks of human smuggling have expanded ever since the fall of the Ghaddfi regime in 2011. As Italy struggles to contain migrant inflows, the Italian government says it is willing to spend money on training and equipping the Libyan coast guard to intercept illegal movements of ships headed to Europe.

But the Italians bet on Libya, although understandable, is a major risk, not only for what may happen to the migrants, but for the reputation of Italy on the human rights front. This is because Libya is currently hosting more than 7,000 migrants in some 20 centers with dismal records of human abuse. The centers are under the oversight, in theory and on paper, of the Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM). Most of those stuck in the centers are Sub-Sahara Africans. The latest center to open is in Tajoura, in the eastern suburb of Tripoli, bringing the number of such centers to 23 operational units. Libya has another 19 that are dormant and could be activated for the purpose of incarcerating foreign migrants.

The UN and international human rights organizations have been particularly critical of Libya’s handling of immigrants. In December 2016, the United Nations released a report documenting a severe set of abuses against migrants, which include torture, forced labor, and sexual violence. The report characterizes the situation of migrants in Libya as a human rights crisis, with the breakdown in the justice system resulting in a state of impunity, in which armed groups, criminal gangs, smugglers and traffickers control the flow of migrants through the country. The report says migrants are subjected to arbitrary detention, torture, other ill-treatment, unlawful killings, sexual exploitation, and a host of other human rights abuses. Migrants are also exploited as forced labor and suffer extortion by smugglers, traffickers, as well as members of State institutions. Women migrants are the most exposed, amidst numerous and consistent reports of rape and other sexual violence. The UN accuses DCIM of hold migrants arbitrarily in detention centers, with no due process or protection.

Because there is no central government in Libya that is ultimately liable and responsible for dealing with immigration issues, Italy’s initiative to get Libya’s collaboration on the enforcement front is likely to face major challenges, including the potential for hurting Italy’s image. So far, however, it appears Italy is not rushing as it may be assessing the risk. The Libyan coastguard is complaining about the pace of Italy’s support, and has urged Rome to reinforce its support against what it calls “human smuggling and in dealing with the wave of immigrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.” The head of the Libyan coast guard says “our boats need spare parts and maintenance,” adding that Italy was expected to send a team of engineers. “We were promised that the group would come to Libya and we are now waiting for it so it can support us”.