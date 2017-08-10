Morocco: King seeks to deflate criticism over the unrest in the north, blaming everyone but the monarchy

The North Africa Journal- August 10, 2017: After an easing of tension at the end of July, facilitated by the withdrawal of the riot police from al-Hoceima and Imzouren and a royal pardon that benefited some 40 jailed protesters, social unrest resumed with the first victim of the al-Hoceima riots in Morocco’s Rif region succumbing early this week from his wounds in a military hospital in Rabat. The victim, who fell in a coma after sustaining head injury during a confrontation with the police on July 20, is the first to die since the death of a fishmonger in October 2016, in an incident that sparked the riots in the Rif. The Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) issued a statement accusing the Ministry of the Interior for being responsible for the killing.

The death of the protestor is likely to harden the positions of the so-called Hirak Movement, in a developing situation that the government is having tough time controlling. Unable to put a halt to the unrest, the monarchy and the government are struggling to come up with a reasonable narrative and a strategy. In an effort to deflate pressure on the monarchy, King Mohammed VI gave on July 31 a speech on the occasion of his accession to the throne, harshly attacking and blaming the executive branch, the political parties and everyone else for the mess in the Rif region. In his speech, Mohammed VI lashed out against the corrupt practices that have crippled social and economic development in the north. He added that these practices have eroded public confidence in the politicians, and we agree with him. But in his speech, the King never once took responsibility for the debacle in al-Hoceima. He blamed everyone, including competition between two parties for blocking the economic prospects of the region, through an investment program called “al-Hoceima, the Mediterranean Lighthouse.” The parties blamed by the King are essentially the Islamist PJD party, which has been and continues to lead the executive branch and has been facing internal turmoil since the latest legislative elections, and the Authenticity and Modernity party (opposition party known as PAM), which critics say and the King hints that because it “manages the al-Hoceima region,” it is to blame. Under royal pressure, the PAM party has already lost its leader as collateral damage. Ilyas El-Omari, who just “quit” the party, has been vocal about seeking to get the attention of authorities to accelerate economic development in the region. He is now paying the price for it.

As for the PJD party, its leader and former Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane told Akhbar al-Yaoum newspaper that he was never asked to get involved in the “al-Hoceima, the Mediterranean Lighthouse” project, launched in October 2015, essentially confirming that it was kept as a project to be spearheaded by the monarchy and its business interests.

But is the monarchy justified in criticizing second-grade government ministers and the political establishment for what is happening in the north? The reality is that King has been trying to dodge criticism about his own records when it is clear that the monarchy not only controls all aspects of security and the economy, but it can, with just a few royal decrees end the crisis in the Rif. It is the King, and not a party like PAM, who controls local provinces with Walis and Governors appointed by the Ministry of the Interior. The latter, and its Minister are the exclusive domain of the monarchy, and the monarchy only. For anyone to suggest that a second-rate political party like PAM calls the shots in northern Morocco, it would be a rather naïve position to take. Furthermore, while the Islamist PJD party faces its own crisis, the monarchy controls a great deal of the economic base in Morocco, with many of the top industrial firms and conglomerates owned by the monarchy.

The al-Hoceima situation is just the tip of the iceberg of a broad social discontent that the Moroccan elite must confront, with the King leading the charge. Lack of employment and broad corruption are among the many ills facing the country’s leadership. The situation of the average Moroccan has further deteriorated since 2012, despite the King, once again promising improvements across the board in his 2011 speech meant to (once again) deflate the gathering storm of the Arab Spring. The escalating economic crisis in the Euro-zone and the expanding austerity measures in Morocco, from an increase in petroleum prices, layoffs in the public administration (Morocco’s largest employer), and a partial reform of the retirement fund came with no efficient government action from Rabat to offset the negatives, leading to a deteriorating social climate. Just for the year 2016, there were nearly 12,000 events of labor and social unrest, according to the government’s own data.

Going forward, the challenging situation facing Morocco with its northern population, but also as a while, will require only and exclusively the King’s will and his ability to get the establishment to adopt new ideas. His position as the ultimate monarch requires him to show leadership and vision, two things that the current political system at large does not have, including the Prime Minister, his cabinet, the political parties, local authorities and the parliamentary system. Absent of a recognition that the responsibility lies exclusively with him, the King could give as many speeches blaming others, that will not make any difference.