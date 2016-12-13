Morocco remains a moderate risk country, seeks to contain militant groups

Morocco faces a moderate level of security risk, placing it as an intermediate risk country. Indeed the Kingdom faces several risk sources but it has managed, thus far, to successfully control them. From October 25 to November 24, Morocco's MEA Risk Index was 1.44, positioning it on the low-end of the moderate risk range, near the low-risk zone. This rating indicates a likelihood of moderate stability for those seeking to invest or operate in the country, but they also must remain vigilant and insure that proper security measures are adopted in case of any negative development. For the period mentioned above, Morocco registered only two deaths from critical incidents, as recorded by MEA Risk's Critical Incidents Tracker. There were 73 arrests during that period, with 27 such arrests occurring in Tangiers against so-called hooligans.