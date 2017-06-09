Morocco risk outlook: difficult path to reconciliation in el-Hoceima, but it is not too late

The North Africa Journal: June 9, 2017: In a note to its clients, MEA Risk predicts that the Moroccan government is likely to find a reasonable way out of the crisis, in an effort to avoid the sort of outburst witnessed recently in Tunisia’s Tataouine Province. Despite the poor economic showing of Morocco, and its budgetary constraints, we anticipate more money to flow into el-Hoceima, and the Rif in general. In addition to boosting the economic profile of the region to avoid a worsening crisis, Rabat is likely to allow more of the Rif cultural demands as to cement its Berber identity and appease the level of stress that continues to grow. Absent of a strategy that contains a dual track of economic development and acceptance of the Berber identity of the Rif, by doing nothing and resorting to repression, Rabat could create an environment that enhances the presence of all sorts of extremists, including Islamist militants, just a short boat ride from Europe.