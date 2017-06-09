Morocco risk outlook: difficult path to reconciliation in el-Hoceima, but it is not too late
The North Africa Journal: June 9, 2017: In a note to its clients, MEA Risk predicts that the Moroccan government is likely to find a reasonable way out of the crisis, in an effort to avoid the sort of outburst witnessed recently in Tunisia’s Tataouine Province. Despite the poor economic showing of Morocco, and its budgetary constraints, we anticipate more money to flow into el-Hoceima, and the Rif in general. In addition to boosting the economic profile of the region to avoid a worsening crisis, Rabat is likely to allow more of the Rif cultural demands as to cement its Berber identity and appease the level of stress that continues to grow. Absent of a strategy that contains a dual track of economic development and acceptance of the Berber identity of the Rif, by doing nothing and resorting to repression, Rabat could create an environment that enhances the presence of all sorts of extremists, including Islamist militants, just a short boat ride from Europe.
The North Africa Journal is a leading English-language publication focused on North Africa. The Journal covers primarily the Maghreb region and expands its general coverage to the Sahel, Egypt, and beyond, when events in those regions affect the broader North Africa geography. The Journal does not have any affiliation with any institution and has been independent since its founding in 1996. Our position is to always bring our best analysis of events affecting the region, and remain as neutral as humanly possible. Our coverage is not limited to one single topic, but ranges from economic and political affairs, to security, defense, social and environmental issues. We rely on our full staff analysts and editors to bring you best-in-class analysis. We also work with sister company MEA Risk LLC, to leverage the presence on the ground of a solid network of contributors and experts. Information on MEA Risk can be found at www.MEA-Risk.com.