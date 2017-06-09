North Africans boost security measures to prevent cheating in baccalaureate exam

The North Africa Journal: June 9, 2017: If you ask any high school student in the Maghreb to list their biggest concerns, the baccalaureate exam (currently underway) is likely going to be rated very high, if not as the number one source of stress. The baccalaureate (bac) is a multi-day nationwide test that students take at the end of high school, serving two purposes: In the first it signifies the end of high school, and by extension the end of teenage life. In the second, it acts as a university entrance examination, and as such it signifies the start of adulthood and what’s ahead for the young candidates. The results will determine whether you were a good high-school student, and how you rank with your peers, in more stringent ways than in the case of the GED in the United States. They will also determine your future and career path because the bac’s grades will influence what you will be allowed to study at the university level. The bac is a French invention, first introduced by Napoleon I in 1808 as a requirement to pursue higher-education studies.

Because the stakes are so high for students and their parents, it is a time when cheating skyrockets. So much so that the Maghreb countries have long been dealing with catastrophic leaks of exams that rendered the outcome essentially useless, and an embarrassment to authorities due to their inability to secure the tests. The leaks have accelerated over time with access to social media and technology. But governments have been under immense pressure to fix the problem.

In Tunisia, where the bac started on June 7 and will end on the 14th, authorities installed what they call “fraud detection measures” in the near-600 test centers to prevent “electronic cheating,” including the installation of 400 electronic scrambling devices that would prevent signal access to mobile phones during the test. The number of candidates for the bac this year is slightly more than 143,000.

Leaks and even plagiarism have their own toll-free number for people to report. Tunisian law has a moderate level of punishment for cheaters. A 2008 decree from the Ministry of Education says cheaters will not be allow to retake the bac for up to five years, depending on the severity of the offense, and will not attend any public school during that period.

In Morocco, where some 325,000 students have already begun their bac exam on June 6, more than 40,000 education workers have been mobilized to monitor the event. Last year, authorities reported 16,000 cases of fraud, prompting the new Education Minister, Mohamed Hassad, to warn cheaters that they could face steep jail terms if they are caught. Indeed, Moroccan lawmakers recently passed a bill that sends exam cheaters to prison.

In neighboring Algeria, where the bac starts on June 11, the challenge is much more monumental because there are two million students taking the tests. Authorities have been reeling from a mass exam fraud last year (2016), characterized by major leaks, resulting in many people demanding the cancellation of the bac. Learning a lesson from last year, authorities are deploying measures to prevent problems, including banning mobile phones, equipping exam rooms with surveillance cameras, and the inclusion of mobile phone scramblers in case of breach. The Algerian Education Ministry will deploy nearly 700,000 workers to monitor the bac. These are essentially all the workers of the education sector.