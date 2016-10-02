Organizations: Morocco Politics: Socialist Union of Popular Forces USFP

History and profile

The USFP was originally formed as a breakaway from the National Union of Popular Forces (UNFP), a Socialist opposition party which had itself split from the Istiqlal Party in 1959.[2] The USFP was established in 1975.[3][4]

The party won the 1997 parliamentary election.[5] Then the party led the government of Morocco with a centre-left coalition.[5] During this period Abderrahmane Youssoufi, the leader of the party, was the Prime Minister of Morocco.[5]

In the parliamentary election held on 27 September 2002, the party won 50 out of 325 seats, making it the largest party in the Moroccan parliament. Following those elections it formed a government with the Istiqlal party in a three-party coalition known as the “Koutla“.

In the next parliamentary election, held on 7 September 2007, the USFP won 38 out of 325 seats, losing 12 seats and becoming only the fifth largest party in parliament.[6] The USFP was included in the government of Prime Minister Abbas El Fassi, formed on 15 October 2007.[7]

The USFP is a full member of the Socialist International[8] and an observer of the Party of European Socialists.[9]

In the run-up to the November 2011 parliamentary elections, the USFP sought to present a united front with the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) and Democratic Forces Front (FFD) to reverse the loss of support for the Moroccan left in the preceding years.[10] The party placed fifth, with 39 seats, in the 2011 elections.[11]