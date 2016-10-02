Organizations: Morocco Politics: Socialist Union of Popular Forces USFP

|
Socialist Union of Popular Forces
الاتحاد الاشتراكي للقوات الشعبية
Union Socialiste des Forces Populaires
|First Secretary
|Driss Lachgar
|Founded
|1975; 41 years ago (1975)
|Split from
|National Union of Popular Forces
|Headquarters
|Rabat, Morocco
|Newspaper
|Al Ittihad al Ichtiraki (Arab)
Libération (French)
|Ideology
|Social democracy[1]
Democratic socialism[1]
|Political position
|Centre-left
|European affiliation
|Party of European Socialists (observer)
|International affiliation
|Socialist International,
Progressive Alliance
|Colours
|Purple, White
|House of Representatives
|
20 / 395
|Website
|www.usfp.ma
The Socialist Union of Popular Forces, USFP, (Arabic: الاتحاد الاشتراكي للقوات الشعبية Al-Ittihad Al-Ishtirakiy Lilqawat Al-Sha’abiyah, French: Union Socialiste des Forces Populaires) is a social-democratic[1]political party in Morocco.
The USFP was originally formed as a breakaway from the National Union of Popular Forces (UNFP), a Socialist opposition party which had itself split from the Istiqlal Party in 1959.[2] The USFP was established in 1975.[3][4]
The party won the 1997 parliamentary election.[5] Then the party led the government of Morocco with a centre-left coalition.[5] During this period Abderrahmane Youssoufi, the leader of the party, was the Prime Minister of Morocco.[5]
In the parliamentary election held on 27 September 2002, the party won 50 out of 325 seats, making it the largest party in the Moroccan parliament. Following those elections it formed a government with the Istiqlal party in a three-party coalition known as the “Koutla“.
In the next parliamentary election, held on 7 September 2007, the USFP won 38 out of 325 seats, losing 12 seats and becoming only the fifth largest party in parliament.[6] The USFP was included in the government of Prime Minister Abbas El Fassi, formed on 15 October 2007.[7]
The USFP is a full member of the Socialist International[8] and an observer of the Party of European Socialists.[9]
In the run-up to the November 2011 parliamentary elections, the USFP sought to present a united front with the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) and Democratic Forces Front (FFD) to reverse the loss of support for the Moroccan left in the preceding years.[10] The party placed fifth, with 39 seats, in the 2011 elections.[11]
|Year
|Number of votes
|Percentage of votes
|Seats in the
House of Representatives
|Position in Parliament
|1977
|116,470
|2.31
|
1 / 264
|Opposition
|1984
|550,291
|12.39
|
35 / 301
|Opposition
|1993
|820,641
|13.2
|
52 / 333
|Opposition
|1997
|884,061
|13.9
|
57 / 325
|Leading government under Abderrahmane Youssoufi
|2002
|15.38
|
50 / 325
|Part of the government
|2007
|408,945
|8.9
|
38 / 325
|Part of the government
|2011
|408,108
|8.6
|
39 / 395
|Opposition
|2016
|367,622
|5.06
|
20 / 395
|Opposition
