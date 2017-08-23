The Sahel about to be more militarized, as Russia looks for some action in Niger and Nigeria

The North Africa Journal- August 23, 2017- More trouble ahead for the Sahel region and West Africa. On 22 August, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that it has signed a military cooperation agreement with Nigeria and Niger. The deal not only will allow officers from the Niger and Nigeria militaries to be trained in Russia’s military schools, but it is also considering the potential for a direct Russian presence in those countries, pushing for another peak in the region’s militarization. The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu said the focus will be on troop readiness, exchange of peacekeeping experience, but more alarmingly, he mentioned “fighting against piracy and terrorism,” implying actual assets and boots on the ground. The announcement was made during the Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum that is being held near Moscow.

For the leaders of Niger and Nigeria, a Russian support is definitely a plus, considering they are both struggling in containing all sort of problems, from insurgencies to piracy. Boko Haram is one the main sources of instability in the region, and any help the two African countries get is seemingly welcomed. However, the region appears also overwhelmed by the presence of foreign troops, which may have their own competing agendas. With the Russians coming, one should be concerned about the real objectives of these various forces, and the probability that they may not coordinate their operations on the ground, creating more confusion.

Niger is particularly vulnerable to all these military movements, apparently aimed at protecting it. It is vulnerable because two things are happening: The first is that Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world. Whatever a foreign power throws any kind of support, Niger’s leaders will not reject the offer. Secondly, it is strategically located, right in the middle of countries that have their own conflicts, in addition to its own domestic security problems. The hotspots surrounding Niger are from Libya to the north, Nigeria’s restive Borno State to the south, Mali and Burkina Faso to the west and Chad to the east. All of these countries have their own terror groups wrecking havoc there, and crossing borders to expand their terror attacks in neighboring countries, including Niger.

Niger is also a pivotal center for human, drugs and weapons trafficking. Aided by its current President, Mr. Issoufou Mahamadou, the French military has introduced since 2014 a drones base in Niamey and an operational base in Madama, a border settlement in the northeast of the country, to keep an eye on cross boarder activity and on southern Libya-based militant groups.

The United States too has its own military base in the north of the country’s Agadez region and another in Niamey, home of MQ-9 Reaper drones.

To crowd the region, Germany also entered Niger in October 2016, with an airbase near the capital under the pretext of supporting the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA). And then comes Italy. Niger’s President has been busy convincing the Italians to join in. With the blessing of Paris and Washington, Italy is now preparing to set up its own base in the name for the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

But with at least 17 major terror-related incidents recorded by MEA Risk’s Critical Incidents Tracker from January 1, 2017 to August 23, 2017, it is legitimate to wonder how these foreign bases actually are having a positive impact on Niger’s security, apart from doing intelligence gathering from the sky? Although the casualty count from these terror attacks is far below that of Mali, MEA Risk reports at least 78 people were killed during that period, in attacks that concentrated in the southeast near the border with Nigeria’s Borno state, and in the west, along the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. That is on top of the 118 people killed during counter-insurgency operations led by the Niger security services, through the 28 incidents recorded by MEA Risk.

This paradox of a growing foreign military presence and continued violence in Niger should not only be a source of concern, but it will be further exacerbated by a new Russian presence, if and when Vladimir Putin decides to set up shop in the Sahel and Nigeria.