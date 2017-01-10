Tunisia braces for return of militants from war zones, while at odds with Germany over deportation of Berlin attack perpetrator

January 10, 2017 | The North Africa Journal | By Hakim Briki | UN data suggests that some 4,000 Tunisian nationals are fighting alongside Islamic insurgency groups in war zones. They are between 1,000 and 1,500 in Libya, 200 in Iraq, 60 in Mali and 50 in Yemen. The Tunisian ministry of the interior stated that, this year, at least 800 Tunisian nationals who were with the Islamic State in Syria, Iraq and Libya have returned to the country, as a maximum security prison for the said insurgents is under construction in Tunisia.

