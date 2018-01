Tunisia: Protests spreading over inflation, riots in Kasserine

The North Africa Journal – January 8, 2018: Since January 1st, the prices of basic food products have skyrocketed in Tunisia, due to austerity measures passed by the parliament. Tracking firm MEA Risk LLC reported that in central Kasserine, a group of protesters took to the streets on 7 January to protest against rising prices and inflation. The police used tear gas to break up the protest, leading to riots.

Residents of Sakiet Sidi Youssef, near the Algerian border in the governorate of Kef, staged a protest march, blocking the Algerian border post. In Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, Sidi Bouzid governorate, protesters blocked the national road number 3 linking their town to Tunis and Gafsa. Other rallies are expected to take place in Tunis, Medenine, Tataouine, Kairouan and other regions.