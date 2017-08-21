Two Sahel nations take different paths to their constitutions: Mauritania changes it, Mali does not

The North Africa Journal- August 21, 2017- Two Sahel countries, Mauritania and Mali, have been preparing to amend their constitutions. But while the Mauritanian President managed to get his referendum, Mali’s President announced that he was giving up the idea. In the first case, the opposition blasted the move as anti-democratic, paving the way for President Ould Abdelaziz to choose his replacement in 2019. In contrast, opposition parties in Bamako, Mali cheered the Malian President’s decision to abandon the constitutional changes for the time being. However, this puts Mali in a precarious position. The changes were supposed to codify the country’s obligations as part of its peace agreement with the Touaregs in the north. Without the peace deal embedded in the constitution, Mali is likely to suffer several more years of a crisis that has left thousands dead and whole populations in disarray.

As expected, Mauritania’s constitutional council validated the results of the August 5 referendum, paving the way for President Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz to launch several constitutional reforms, with the most important being the suppression of the senate, leaving the country only with one chamber, the Al Jamiya al-Wataniyah (National Assembly). Official data, if one believes them, report a 53.73% turnout, with the overwhelming majority of 85.6% said to have voted yes. Without independent confirmation, these statistics should be taken with a grain of salt.

A much more insignificant change is the addition of the red color in the flag to symbolize the blood of the men and women who died during Mauritania’s war against France before it gained its independence in 1960. Another symbolic change was adding a few more words in the national anthem.

But the most important outcome of the referendum is the permanent dismantling of the senate. Instead, the senate is now supposed to be replaced by regional councils, whose members would come through elections. Several institutions were merged, including the Fatwa Council, which has been providing some counter-balancing to the president, by issuing religious edicts on public and private affairs.

As we approach the 2019 presidential elections, it is unclear how these changes will affect the outcome of such elections. Many people, mostly in the opposition, say Ould Abdelaziz’ push to dismantle the senate and other changes are meant to pave the way for him to run for a third term in 2019. That’s a possibility but he has denied such claim. However, it is also clear that whether he runs or not, Ould Abdelaziz has weakened the opposition, and strengthened his hands in regards to the future presidency. Indeed, the most solid competitor to Ould Abdelaziz was his cousin, Colonel Ely Ould Mohamed Vall who, following a coup d’état in August 2005, served as the transitional military leader of Mauritania until April 19, 2007, when he relinquished power. But on May 5, 2017, Vall died of a heart attack leaving the field of competition empty. And so while running for a third term may be difficult to justify, Ould Abdelaziz will likely pick the next winner. The problem is that there is no clear front runner now. Many big names in Mauritania’s politics will pass by 2019 the age limit allowed to run for president, including Ahmed Ould Daddah and Messaoud Ould Boulkheir. Another potential candidate is the former mayor of Nouakchott, Ahmed Ould Hamza, but since the Mauritanians have been calling for alternating the presidency among two tribes, President Ould Abdelaziz may not endorse Ould Hamza precisely because he is of the same tribe of Ouled Bousbaa.

Mauritania’s trouble neighbor to the east and south, Mali has also been going through its own constitutional amendment debate. A revision scheduled to take place on June 12, 2017, was postponed to July 9, and then postponed again before the President announced his decision to give up on the idea. Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Bamako to celebrate the news.

One of the intentions of the planned changes to the 1992 constitutional was to fulfill Mali’s commitment to the Peace and Reconciliation Accord signed by the government and the ex-Touareg rebel groups of the north in the second quarter of 2015. The agreement called for the establishment of a Senate and a Court of Auditors (in French Cour des comptes), a judicial body charged with conducting financial and legislative audits. But in a televised speech, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta spoke of the need to preserve “social peace” as the reason for canceling the referendum. Keïta recognized that he failed to explain why amendments to the constitution were necessary. He also recognized that divisions remain deep, and hinted that peace in the country, in particular the north will not return.

Although both Mauritania and Mali have taken opposing steps, they will continue to face multi-faceted hardship on the political, social and economic fronts. In Mauritania, positions are likely to harden as the country approaches the 2019 elections, without solid competitors. In Mali, tension will continue to dominate, and may even escalate and Bamako remains unsure about its commitment to the peace deal.