The North Africa Journal | Jan. 10, 2017 | Hakim Briki: For the period of January 02 to 08, 2017, there were 30 critical incidents in Libya, resulting in 38 deaths. As a result, the MEA Risk Incidents Index for the period was 2.2. The index measures…

Tunisia braces for return of militants from war zones, while at odds with Germany over deportation of Berlin attack perpetrator January 10, 2017 | The North Africa Journal | By Hakim Briki | UN data suggests that some 4,000 Tunisian nationals are fighting alongside Islamic insurgency groups in war zones. They are between 1,000 and 1,500 in Libya, 200 in Iraq, 60 in Mali and 50 in…

Morocco sustains counter-terror campaign, as Prime Minister struggles to set up new cabinet January 10, 2017: The North Africa Journal: By Hakim Briki: The CIA has warned a number of countries, including Morocco, of a risk of Berlin-like attacks conducted by Islamic State militants in the next few weeks. Local media says the CIA informed the Moroccan government that IS…

China to strengthen economic presence in Africa, seeks to widen political influence January 2017: Last month, China flexed its muscles against Nigeria when the West African country agreed to upgrade the second-tier Taiwanese diplomatic mission based in Abuja to full embassy status. Beijing did not like the move and has been threatening Nigeria to block any attempts to get…

French military presence in Africa unlikely to change post 2017 presidential elections January 2017: Despite a deadly year of terror in France, partly tied to the country’s involvement in major conflict zones, Paris is looking to maintain such involvement, and may even increase it. The upcoming presidential elections are not likely to witness a major policy change, but some…

Morocco remains a moderate risk country, seeks to contain militant groups Morocco faces a moderate level of security risk, placing it as an intermediate risk country. Indeed the Kingdom faces several risk sources but it has managed, thus far, to successfully control them. From October 25 to November 24, Morocco’s MEA Risk Index was 1.44, positioning it on…

Algerian authorities confronted with localized labor unrest, escalation in 2017 While the Algerian authorities continue to focus a great deal of attention and resources on preventing attacks from Islamic militant groups, the erosion in state revenues is forcing them to push for new austerity measures that are creating a lot of tension nationwide. However, regardless of the…

Status Quo in Morocco’s Elections: Not too Many Choices for Voters The Norh Africa Journal- October 8, 2016: With a low 43% turnout, a sign of a malaise and disappointment for most voters, the general elections took place in Morocco yesterday (Oct 7, 2016), maintaining a status-quo that enables the moderate Islamist PJD party to maintain parliamentary leadership.…

Libya: Dire Situation for Civilians in Benghazi On September 30, 2016, Amnesty International said fears are growing for hundreds of civilians who are trapped in a Benghazi neighborhood which faces intensified fighting after several months under military blockade, Amnesty International said today. The organization has gathered testimony from some of the 130 Libyan families…

Morocco: Islamist PJD Party Favorite to Win Legislative Elections, but Victory is not Guaranteed Yet The North Africa Journal. October 2, 2016: Morocco’s legislative elections are scheduled to take place on October 7, 2016. Two major groups are vying for the control of the country’s assembly. The moderate Islamist PJD party (Parti Justice et Développement) of Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane, is facing…

More Belt-Tightening Ahead for Algeria The North Africa Journa: October 2, 2016: Algeria continues to seek cost containment measures, with growing expectation of fuel price increases in 2017 aimed at reducing the projected budget deficit of $2.6 billion. There is also pressure on the government to freeze all expanses over the next…

As counter-terror campaign intensifies in Algeria, Libya’s weapons making their way into the country In the first four months of 2016, the Algerian army has killed 31 Islamist insurgents, and captured 33 others nationwide. Furthermore, an arsenal of war big enough to wreck havoc was siezed, including over 300 war weapons were retrieved, 202 hideouts were destroyed and a dozen explosive…