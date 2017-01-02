Last month, China flexed its muscles against Nigeria when the West African country agreed to upgrade the second-tier Taiwanese diplomatic mission based in Abuja to full embassy status. Beijing did not like the move and has been threatening Nigeria to block any attempts to get loans if…

French military presence in Africa unlikely to change post 2017 presidential elections Despite a deadly year of terror in France, partly tied to the country’s involvement in major conflict zones, Paris is looking to maintain such involvement, and may even increase it. The upcoming presidential elections are not likely to witness a major policy change, but some adjustments and…

Morocco remains a moderate risk country, seeks to contain militant groups Morocco faces a moderate level of security risk, placing it as an intermediate risk country. Indeed the Kingdom faces several risk sources but it has managed, thus far, to successfully control them. From October 25 to November 24, Morocco’s MEA Risk Index was 1.44, positioning it on…

Algerian authorities confronted with localized labor unrest, escalation in 2017 While the Algerian authorities continue to focus a great deal of attention and resources on preventing attacks from Islamic militant groups, the erosion in state revenues is forcing them to push for new austerity measures that are creating a lot of tension nationwide. However, regardless of the…

Status Quo in Morocco’s Elections: Not too Many Choices for Voters The Norh Africa Journal- October 8, 2016: With a low 43% turnout, a sign of a malaise and disappointment for most voters, the general elections took place in Morocco yesterday (Oct 7, 2016), maintaining a status-quo that enables the moderate Islamist PJD party to maintain parliamentary leadership.…

Libya: Dire Situation for Civilians in Benghazi On September 30, 2016, Amnesty International said fears are growing for hundreds of civilians who are trapped in a Benghazi neighborhood which faces intensified fighting after several months under military blockade, Amnesty International said today. The organization has gathered testimony from some of the 130 Libyan families…

Morocco: Islamist PJD Party Favorite to Win Legislative Elections, but Victory is not Guaranteed Yet The North Africa Journal. October 2, 2016: Morocco’s legislative elections are scheduled to take place on October 7, 2016. Two major groups are vying for the control of the country’s assembly. The moderate Islamist PJD party (Parti Justice et Développement) of Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane, is facing…

More Belt-Tightening Ahead for Algeria The North Africa Journa: October 2, 2016: Algeria continues to seek cost containment measures, with growing expectation of fuel price increases in 2017 aimed at reducing the projected budget deficit of $2.6 billion. There is also pressure on the government to freeze all expanses over the next…

As counter-terror campaign intensifies in Algeria, Libya’s weapons making their way into the country In the first four months of 2016, the Algerian army has killed 31 Islamist insurgents, and captured 33 others nationwide. Furthermore, an arsenal of war big enough to wreck havoc was siezed, including over 300 war weapons were retrieved, 202 hideouts were destroyed and a dozen explosive…

A Status Quo Change in Libya? Libya is going through a substantial transformation and that’s not without pain. There have intense negotiations over the past months, perhaps as intense as the fighting within Libya, which is struggling with so many competing militias, and competing interests of foreign governments. We asked top Analyst Hakim…

Tunisia in Retrospect and the Tough Choices Ahead In one year, Tunisia has been tormented by no less than five large scale, dramatic terrorist attacks all perpetrated by the Islamic State. It all started on March 18, 2015, the day that two « lone wolves » stormed the Bardo museum of Tunis and opened fire…

BP and Statoil Reducing their Staffs in Algeria: Consequences on Business Continuity Although the recent terror attempt on an Algerian gas site, signed by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) caused no physical damage, it has had without any doubt some psychological impact on jittery companies and on authorities scrambling to secure the area. Because of what came after…