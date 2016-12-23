Libya: Dire Situation for Civilians in Benghazi

On September 30, 2016, Amnesty International said fears are…

Libya: UK Air service to intervene in Sirte in upcoming weeks

April, 25, 2016. According to the UK Defense Secretary…

A Status Quo Change in Libya?

Libya is going through a substantial transformation and that’s…

Libya Crisis Update: Latest Development

The crisis in Libya is accelerating. MEA Risk Trackers…

Algerian authorities confronted with localized labor unrest, escalation in 2017

While the Algerian authorities continue to focus a great…

More Belt-Tightening Ahead for Algeria

The North Africa Journa: October 2, 2016: Algeria continues…

As counter-terror campaign intensifies in Algeria, Libya’s weapons making their way into the country

In the first four months of 2016, the Algerian…

BP and Statoil Reducing their Staffs in Algeria: Consequences on Business Continuity

Although the recent terror attempt on an Algerian gas…

Morocco remains a moderate risk country, seeks to contain militant groups

Morocco faces a moderate level of security risk, placing…

Status Quo in Morocco’s Elections: Not too Many Choices for Voters

The Norh Africa Journal- October 8, 2016: With a…

Morocco: Islamist PJD Party Favorite to Win Legislative Elections, but Victory is not Guaranteed Yet

The North Africa Journal. October 2, 2016: Morocco’s legislative…

Insurance firm Zurich exiting the Moroccan market

Swiss insurance firm Zurich Insurance is considering exiting the…

Tunisia in Retrospect and the Tough Choices Ahead

In one year, Tunisia has been tormented by no…

Dozens Killed in Tunisia Confrontation

In what is one of the most daring border…

Bombing of Libya Looms as Neighboring States Seek to Seal the Borders and Build Refugee Towns

Fresh troop movements and unusual activity along the Algeria-Libya…

Tunisia’s Crises

Tunisia is facing a multi-faceted crisis, top of which…

IS Looking to Widen North Africa Operations, says MEA Risk

There are a lot of chatters and pronouncements in…

Egypt Worse Security Week: Outlook Negative

Egypt has been facing an escalation of violence, which…

Egypt: MEA Risk issues high-risk warning for March 11th to 16th

The Egyptian government, headed by the military is hoping…

Lack of Coordination and Panic Compromise the African Military Coalition Fighting Boko Haram

Government Troops battling Boko Haram in West, Central Africa…

Egypt

Egypt Jeopardizes Tourism and FDI Recovery with Disruptive Policies

The sustained attacks by IS and other insurgents against tourist targets in Egypt have had a severe dampening effect on the broad tourism industry there and have…

Metrojet crash in the Sinai is likely to worsen Egyptian economy
Egypt’s Credibility Problem
Egypt: Factory fire kills 15 in Cairo
IS Looking to Widen North Africa Operations, says MEA Risk
Beyond NA

Turkey maintains pressure on Islamic State in and out of its territory

Battling on various fronts, Turkey is also facing an aggressive Islam State, which has been responsible for many terror attacks with Turkey. Over the past couple of…

Populations: Europe’s Radicalized Muslim Population
Lack of Coordination and Panic Compromise the African Military Coalition Fighting Boko Haram
North Mali Crisis: The Failure of the Algiers Talks
Lebanese CEO of Qatar Mobile Operator in Algeria Threatens Media
Arts & Culture

Book: The Arab Uprisings: the people want the fall of the regime

October 31, 2012 | Jeremy Bowen focused on his experiences in Libya when he discussed his latest book:  The Arab Uprisings: the people want the fall of…

People

North Mali Crisis: The Failure of the Algiers Talks

The fifth round of talks on peace in northern Mali ended in Algiers with nothing in favor of the northern populations. Pitting the government of Mali in…

Lebanese CEO of Qatar Mobile Operator in Algeria Threatens Media
Maghreb’s Small Billionaire Club
Social & Human Affairs

Algerian authorities confronted with localized labor unrest, escalation in 2017

While the Algerian authorities continue to focus a great deal of attention and resources on preventing attacks from Islamic militant groups, the erosion in state revenues is…

Libya: Dire Situation for Civilians in Benghazi
Libya Crisis Update: Latest Development
Populations: Europe’s Radicalized Muslim Population
Metrojet crash in the Sinai is likely to worsen Egyptian economy
Mauritania

Mauritania’s Brutal Crackdown of Anti-Slavery Campaigners

Mauritania is one of the very few countries that continues to endorse slavery in pratice, despite laws that ban it. And the government, dominated by Arab ethnics…

