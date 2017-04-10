Egypt: Death toll reaches 49, as government declares state of emergency
The North Africa Journal – April 10, 2017 – President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi declared a three-months state of emergency across the country following the two church attacks that left at least 49 dead. The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State according to the Amaq News Agency, an agency tied to the militant group.
Tension within the Coptic community has risen substantially since the attacks as clashes broke out when officials of the provincial government tried to enter the church. Outside the church in Tanta on Sunday, both Christian and Muslim residents criticized the government and demanded accountability.
The road ahead for Egypt looks very challenging. The Sisi government will likely see further erosion in public confidence, as militants will seize the opportunity to maintain pressure. We anticipate the government and the military will likely respond with more repressive measures.
The North Africa Journal is a leading English-language publication focused on North Africa. The Journal covers primarily the Maghreb region and expands its general coverage to the Sahel, Egypt, and beyond, when events in those regions affect the broader North Africa geography. The Journal does not have any affiliation with any institution and has been independent since its founding in 1996. Our position is to always bring our best analysis of events affecting the region, and remain as neutral as humanly possible. Our coverage is not limited to one single topic, but ranges from economic and political affairs, to security, defense, social and environmental issues. We rely on our full staff analysts and editors to bring you best-in-class analysis. We also work with sister company MEA Risk LLC, to leverage the presence on the ground of a solid network of contributors and experts. Information on MEA Risk can be found at www.MEA-Risk.com.