Egypt: Death toll reaches 49, as government declares state of emergency

The North Africa Journal – April 10, 2017 – President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi declared a three-months state of emergency across the country following the two church attacks that left at least 49 dead. The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State according to the Amaq News Agency, an agency tied to the militant group.

Tension within the Coptic community has risen substantially since the attacks as clashes broke out when officials of the provincial government tried to enter the church. Outside the church in Tanta on Sunday, both Christian and Muslim residents criticized the government and demanded accountability.

The road ahead for Egypt looks very challenging. The Sisi government will likely see further erosion in public confidence, as militants will seize the opportunity to maintain pressure. We anticipate the government and the military will likely respond with more repressive measures.