Morocco: Food distribution in Essaouira turns deadly, over a dozen killed

The North Africa Journal – November 19, 2017: At least 15 people died when they were crushed during a stampede in Essaouira, Morocco. The victims were receiving food aid in the town of Sidi Boulaalam, near the Atlantic Ocean to the west of the country.

The death toll and the number of wounded remain sketchy, but several media outlets reported 40 injured. The food aid was organized by private groups, attracting a large number of elderly and women.