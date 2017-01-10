Morocco sustains counter-terror campaign, as Prime Minister struggles to set up new cabinet

|
PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER LINKS
– Login
January 10, 2017: The North Africa Journal: By Hakim Briki: The CIA has warned a number of countries, including Morocco, of a risk of Berlin-like attacks conducted by Islamic State militants in the next few weeks. Local media says the CIA informed the Moroccan government that IS may have ordered militants returning from war zones in Syria and Iraq to conduct truck attacks in public places, including tourist attractions and government buildings. The UN has recently revealed that 30% of IS militants in said countries have successfully returned home.
Premium subscriber, continue here or click here to subscribe
Maghreb
Sahel
Egypt
(c) Copyrights The North Africa Journal. 1996 to present
journal@north-africa.com | 508-981-6937 The North Africa Journal is a unit of MEA Risk - Designed by NAJ Tech