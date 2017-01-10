Moscow’s possible lifting of arms embargo on Libya could trigger new violence, setback to Western interests

The North Africa Journal | Jan. 10, 2017 | Hakim Briki: For the period of January 02 to 08, 2017, there were 30 critical incidents in Libya, resulting in 38 deaths. As a result, the MEA Risk Incidents Index for the period was 2.2. The index measures the extent of the instability on a scale of 0.5 to 5, where 0.5 means the country or region are risk free, and 5 meaning the region qualifies as a failed state. As such, Libya remains a Severe/High-Risk zone, with terror-related incidents accounting for almost 27% of the total pool of incidents. The most interesting event of the week was the announcement by Marshal Khalifa Haftar that Vladimir Putin has confirmed his commitment to lifting the arms embargo on Libya. The Russian president has yet to confirm this, but Russia has recently voiced its support to the unrecognized eastern government.

