For observers who followed the Abuja 52nd summit, ECOWAS had too many issues to deal with, justifying a postponement on the membership application of Morocco, and those of Tunisia for observer status and Mauritania for associate membership. West Africa has indeed so many problems, from the internal security issues facing so many of its members (virtually all), to the formation of a joint military operation in the Sahel, a region that includes ECOWAS members. Many within ECOWAS argue that the summit had limited “bandwidth” and rather than rushing into accepting Morocco, ECOWAS was seemingly forced to postpone it to the first quarter of 2018, in an effort to assess the implications of such membership.
But setting aside the so-called technical aspects of the membership and its timing, regional politics and economic concerns are largely behind the resistance facing Moroccan diplomats as they continue to seek the integration of their country in the West Africa grouping. One of the biggest hurdles for Morocco is Nigeria, which has at least two issues to contend with. The first is by incorporating Morocco, Nigeria sees new competition in West Africa, a region that it has always influenced, and indeed dominated economically, politically, diplomatically and militarily. The entry of Morocco is seen by Abuja as a move that would diminish its influence.
Morocco’s opponents use economic arguments to push against its member, include fear that Morocco’s Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU would allow European products to enter West Africa unchecked, eventually undermining local companies and flooding the markets. Just last week, a coalition of major business groups that includes the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industries and several groups issued a joint statement under the Organized Private Sector (OPS), pressuring the Nigerian government against granting of ECOWAS membership to Morocco. OPS argued that the move will increase unemployment and worsen poverty in Nigeria. In a whitepaper, OPS fears “The proposed enlistment of Morocco into the membership of ECOWAS regional bloc will adversely affect the manufacturing sector, dispel the industrialization headway already made, worsen the unemployment and poverty levels in Nigeria.”
Others are pushing against the Moroccan bid on the basis of geography, stating that Morocco is mainly a North Africa nation and is both geographically and culturally distant from West African nations. That argument may be difficult to defend, given that Morocco is clearly nestled in the west of the continent, albeit in its northwest corner. It is still in the west. The cultural argument makes more sense, but cannot be used as a reason for rejecting Morocco’s membership, considering that ECOWAS members are very different culturally as well, with a plethora of ethnic and religious groups populating the west.
But the Western Sahara conflict looms large as well on the Moroccan bid. Several observers in West Africa, in Nigeria in particular, expressed concern about the timing, and look at the issue as a Moroccan effort to acquire support for its Western Sahara ambitions. Nigeria has long been a staunch opponent of the Moroccan claim on the Sahara, despite a progressive rapprochement between King Mohammed and President Muhammadu Buhari. The latter has been eager to improve ties with the North African kingdom, to the point that Buhari was considered an ally in the Moroccan ECOWAS bid. Buhari’s support was further enhanced by the planned pipeline that was supposed to move Nigerian hydrocarbons to Europe via Morocco. Although the project remains largely dormant and is probably dead, due to its complexity, high cost and uncertainty over the global oil market, Nigeria and Morocco have been working to improve their relations. But regional competition and the Western Sahara issue are difficult to ignore.
Although Morocco’s membership to ECOWAS faced a setback, its diplomats are not likely to give up. The very fact that ECOWAS member countries decided to reconvene in 1Q18 should be considered by Rabat as a positive development. Yet its diplomats have their work cut out, as they will have to work a little harder to counter opponents.
__________________________
ABOUT ECOWAS
|Economic Community of West African States
|Headquarters
|Official languages
|Membership
|Leaders
|
• Chairman
|Faure Gnassingbe
|
• President of the Commission
|Marcel Alain de Souza
|Establishment
|28 May 1975[1]
|Area
|
• Total
|5,114,162 km2 (1,974,589 sq mi) (7th)
|Population
|
• 2015 estimate
|349,154,000 (3rd)
|
• Density
|68.3/km2 (176.9/sq mi)
|GDP (PPP)
|2015 estimate
|
• Total
|US$1.483 trillion[2] (18th)
|
• Per capita
|US$4,247[3]
|GDP (nominal)
|estimate
|
• Total
|
$675 billion[4]
2015 (21st)
|
• Per capita
|$1,985
|Currency
|Time zone
|(UTC+0 to +1)
|
Website
http://www.ecowas.int/
|
The Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS (French: Communauté économique des États de l’Afrique de l’Ouest, CEDEAO; Portuguese: Comunidade Económica dos Estados da África Ocidental, CEDEAO), is a regional economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa. Collectively, these countries comprise an area of 5,114,162 km2 (1,974,589 sq mi), and in 2015 had an estimated population of over 349 million.
The union was established on 28 May 1975, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos, with its stated mission to promote economic integration across the region. A revised version of the treaty was agreed and signed on 24 July 1993 in Cotonou. Considered one of the pillar regional blocs of the continent-wide African Economic Community (AEC), the states goal of ECOWAS is to achieve “collective self-sufficiency” for its member states by creating a single large trading bloc by building a full economic and trading union.
ECOWAS also serves as a peacekeeping force in the region, with member states occasionally sending joint military forces to intervene in the bloc’s member countries at times of political instability and unrest. In recent years these included interventions in Ivory Coast in 2003, Liberia in 2003, Guinea-Bissau in 2012, Mali in 2013, and Gambia in 2017.[5][6]
ECOWAS includes two sub-regional blocs:
ECOWAS operates in three co-official languages—French, English, and Portuguese, and consists of two institutions to implement policies: the ECOWAS Commission and the (EBID), formerly known as the Fund for Cooperation until it was renamed in 2001. A few members of the organization have come and gone over the years. In 1976 Cape Verde joined ECOWAS, and in December 2000 Mauritania withdrew, having announced its intention to do so in December 1999.
In 2011, ECOWAS adopted its development blueprint for the next decade, Vision 2020, and, to accompany it, a Policy on Science and Technology (ECOPOST).
As of February 2017, ECOWAS has 15 member states, eight of these are French-speaking, five are English-speaking and two Portuguese-speaking. All current members joined the community as founding members in May 1975, except Cape Verde which joined in 1977.[7] The only former member of ECOWAS is Arabic-speaking Mauritania, which was also one of the founding members in 1975 and decided to withdraw in December 2000.[7]
Morocco officially requested to join ECOWAS in February 2017.[8] The application was endorsed at the summit of heads of state in June 2017.[9]
Statistics for population, nominal GDP and purchase price parity GDP listed below are taken from World Bank estimates for 2015, published in December 2016.[10][11][12] Area data is taken from a 2012 report compiled by the United Nations Statistics Division.[13]
ECOWAS ZONE A MEMBER STATES
|Country
|Area[13]
(km2)
|Population[10]
(thousands)
|GDP (nominal)[11]
(millions USD)
|GDP (PPP)[12]
(millions intl.$)
|Currency
|Official
language
|Cape Verde
|4,033
|521
|1,603
|3,413
|escudo
|Portuguese
|Gambia
|11,295
|1,991
|939
|3,344
|dalasi
|English
|Guinea
|245,857
|12,609
|6,699
|15,244
|franc
|French
|Guinea-Bissau
|36,125
|1,844
|1,057
|2,685
|CFA franc
|Portuguese
|Liberia
|111,369
|4,503
|2,053
|3,762
|dollar
|English
|Mali
|1,240,192
|17,600
|12,747
|35,695
|CFA franc
|French
|Senegal
|196,712
|15,129
|13,610
|36,625
|CFA franc
|French
|Sierra Leone
|72,300
|6,453
|4,215
|10,127
|leone
|English
|ECOWAS ZONE A Total
|1,917,883
|60,550
|42,923
|110,895
|&
—
|&
—
ECOWAS ZONE B MEMBER STATES
|Country
|Area[13]
(km2)
|Population[10]
(thousands)
|GDP (nominal)[11]
(millions USD)
|GDP (PPP)[12]
(millions intl.$)
|Currency
|Official
language
|Benin
|114,763
|10,880
|8,291
|22,377
|CFA franc
|French
|Burkina Faso
|272,967
|18,106
|10,678
|30,708
|CFA franc
|French
|Ghana
|238,533
|27,410
|37,543
|115,409
|cedi
|English
|Ivory Coast
|322,463
|22,702
|31,759
|79,766
|CFA franc
|French
|Niger
|1,267,000
|19,899
|7,143
|19,013
|CFA franc
|French
|Nigeria
|923,768
|182,202
|481,066
|1,093,921
|Naira
|English
|Togo
|56,785
|7,305
|4,088
|10,667
|CFA franc
|French
|ECOWAS ZONE B Total
|3,196,279
|277,502
|580,568
|1,371,861
|&
—
|&
—
|This article is part of a series on the
politics and government of
the African Union
|
Legislature
|
Decentralised bodies
|President
|Country
|In office
|Inaugural holder Aboubakar Diaby Ouattara
|Ivory Coast
|January 1977 – 1985
|Momodu Munu
|Sierra Leone
|1985–1989
|Abass Bundu
|Sierra Leone
|1989–1993
|Édouard Benjamin
|Guinea
|1993–1997
|Lansana Kouyaté
|Guinea
|September 1997 – 31 January 2002
|Mohamed Ibn Chambas
|Ghana
|1 February 2002 – 31 December 2007
|Mohamed Ibn Chambas
|Ghana
|1 January 2007 – 18 February 2010
|Victor Gbeho
|Ghana
|18 February 2010 – 1 March 2012
|Kadré Désiré Ouedraogo
|Burkina Faso
|1 March 2012 – 4 June 2016
|Marcel Alain de Souza
|Benin
|4 June 2016 – present
|Chairperson
|Country
|In office
|Yakubu Gowon
|Nigeria
|28 May 1975 – 29 July 1975
|Gnassingbé Eyadéma
|Togo
|29 July 1975 – 13 September 1977
|Olusegun Obasanjo
|Nigeria
|13 September 1977 – 30 September 1979
|Léopold Sédar Senghor
|Senegal
|30 September 1979 – 31 December 1980
|Gnassingbé Eyadéma
|Togo
|1980–1981
|Siaka Stevens
|Sierra Leone
|1981–1982
|Mathieu Kérékou
|Benin
|1982–1983
|Ahmed Sékou Touré
|Guinea
|1983–1984
|Lansana Conté
|Guinea
|1984–1985
|Muhammadu Buhari
|Nigeria
|1985 – 27 August 1985
|Ibrahim Babangida
|Nigeria
|27 August 1985 – 1989
|Dawda Jawara
|Gambia
|1989–1990
|Blaise Compaoré
|Burkina Faso
|1990–1991
|Dawda Jawara
|Gambia
|1991–1992
|Abdou Diouf
|Senegal
|1992–1993
|Nicéphore Soglo
|Benin
|1993–1994
|Jerry Rawlings
|Ghana
|1994 – 27 July 1996
|Sani Abacha
|Nigeria
|27 July 1996 – 8 June 1998
|Abdulsalami Abubakar
|Nigeria
|9 June 1998 – 1999
|Gnassingbé Eyadéma
|Togo
|1999 – 1999
|Alpha Oumar Konaré
|Mali
|1999 – 21 December 2001
|Abdoulaye Wade
|Senegal
|21 December 2001 – 31 January 2003
|John Kufuor
|Ghana
|31 January 2003 – 19 January 2005
|Mamadou Tandja
|Niger
|19 January 2005 – 19 January 2007
|Blaise Compaoré
|Burkina Faso
|19 January 2007 – 19 December 2008
|Umaru Musa Yar’Adua
|Nigeria
|19 December 2008 – 18 February 2010
|Goodluck Jonathan
|Nigeria
|18 February 2010 – 17 February 2012
|Alassane Ouattara
|Ivory Coast
|17 February 2012 – 17 February 2013
|John Mahama
|Ghana
|17 February 2013 – 19 May 2015
|Macky Sall
|Senegal
|19 May 2015 – 4 June 2016
|Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
|Liberia
|4 June 2016 – 4 June 2017
|Faure Gnassingbé
|Togo
|4 June 2017 – present
The ECOWAS nations assigned a non-aggression protocol in 1990 along with two earlier agreements in 1978 and 1981. They also signed a Protocol on Mutual Defence Assistance in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on 29 May 1981, that provided for the establishment of an Allied Armed Force of the Community.[14]
The Community Parliament consists of 115 members, distributed based on the population of each member state.[15] This body is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament, who is above the Secretary General.
|Country
|Parliament Seats
|Benin
|5
|Burkina Faso
|6
|Cape Verde
|5
|Ivory Coast
|7
|Gambia
|5
|Ghana
|8
|Guinea
|6
|Guinea-Bissau
|5
|Liberia
|5
|Mali
|6
|Niger
|6
|Nigeria
|35
|Senegal
|6
|Sierra Leone
|5
|Togo
|5
For the third time since its inception in 1975, ECOWAS is undergoing institutional reforms. The first was when it revised its treaty on 24 July 1993; the second was in 2007 when the Secretariat was transformed into a Commission. As of July 2013, ECOWAS now has six new departments (Human Resources Management; Education, Science and Culture; Energy and Mines; Telecommunications and IT; Industry and Private Sector Promotion. Finance and Administration to Sierra Leone has been decoupled, to give the incoming Ghana Commissioner the new portfolio of Administration and Conferences)[16]
The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice was created by a protocol signed in 1991 and was later included in Article 6 of the Revised Treaty of the Community in 1993.[17] However, the Court did not officially begin operations until the 1991 protocol came into effect on 5 November 1996. The jurisdiction of the court is outlined in Article 9 and Articles 76 of the Revised Treaty and allows rulings on disputes between states over interpretations of the Revised Treaty. It also provides the ECOWAS Council with advisory opinions on legal issues (Article 10). Like its companion courts the European Court of Human Rights and East African Court of Justice, it has jurisdiction to rule on fundamental human rights breaches.[17]
ECOWAS nations organize a broad array of cultural and sports event under the auspices of the body, including the CEDEAO Cup in football, the 2012 ECOWAS Games and the beauty pageant.[18]
The West African Economic and Monetary Union (also known as UEMOA from its name in French, Union économique et monétaire ouest-africaine) is an organization of eight, mainly francophone West African states within the ECOWAS, that was dominated otherwise by anglophone heavyweights like Nigeria and Ghana.[19] It was established to promote economic integration among countries that share the CFA franc as a common currency. UEMOA was created by a Treaty signed at Dakar, Senegal, on 10 January 1994, by the heads of state and governments of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. On 2 May 1997, Guinea-Bissau, a former Portuguese colony, became the organization’s eighth (and only non-Francophone) member state.
UEMOA is a customs union and currency union between the members of ECOWAS. Its objectives include the following:[20]
Among its achievements, the UEMOA has successfully implemented macro-economic convergence criteria and an effective surveillance mechanism. It has adopted a customs union and common external tariff and has combined indirect taxation regulations, in addition to initiating regional structural and sectoral policies. A September 2002 IMF survey cited the UEMOA as “the furthest along the path toward integration” of all the regional groupings in Africa.[21]
ECOWAS and UEMOA have developed a common plan of action on trade liberalisation and macroeconomic policy convergence. The organizations have also agreed on common rules of origin to enhance trade, and ECOWAS has agreed to adopt UEMOA’s customs declaration forms and compensation mechanisms.[22]
Formed in 2000, the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) is a group of six countries within ECOWAS that plan to introduce a common currency called the Eco.[23] The six member states of WAMZ are Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria and Sierra Leone who founded the organization together in 2000 and Liberia who joined on 16 February 2010. Apart from Guinea, which is Francophone, they are all English-speaking countries. Along with Mauritania, Guinea opted out of the CFA franc currency shared by all other former French colonies in West and Central Africa.
The WAMZ attempts to establish a strong stable currency to rival the CFA franc, whose exchange rate is tied to that of the Euro and is guaranteed by the French Treasury. The eventual goal is for the CFA franc and Eco to merge, giving all of West and Central Africa a single, stable currency. The launch of the new currency is being developed by the West African Monetary Institute based in Accra, Ghana.
A Trans-ECOWAS project, established in 2007, plans to upgrade railways in this zone.[26]