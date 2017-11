The disgraceful practice of human trafficking in Libya

The North Africa Journal – November 16, 2017: International organizations and human rights groups have long been aware of the mistreatment of Sub-Sahara migrants moving through Libya in an effort to reach Western Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. But the disgraceful practice of slave trading went viral this week after US cable news network CNN broadcasted disturbing footage of a slave auction near Tripoli. The men that were being sold by an auctioneer for what appears to be labor work, including in farm fields are apparently from Sub-Sahara Africa, including the Sahel and Nigeria. CNN reporters went into the properties that organized the auction near the capital Tripoli, and witnessed two men being offered for sell, with prices reaching 1,200 Libyan dinars, or $800. CNN says “After the auction, we met two of the men who had been sold. They were so traumatized by what they’d been through that they could not speak, and so scared that they were suspicious of everyone they met.” Follow this link to go to CNN’s footage