The North Africa Journal
The disgraceful practice of human trafficking in Libya

The North Africa Journal – November 16, 2017: International organizations and human rights groups have long been aware of the mistreatment of Sub-Sahara migrants moving through Libya in an effort to reach Western Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. But the disgraceful practice of slave trading went viral this week after US cable news network CNN broadcasted disturbing footage of a slave auction near Tripoli. The men that were being sold by an auctioneer for what appears to be labor work, including in farm fields are apparently from Sub-Sahara Africa, including the Sahel and Nigeria. CNN reporters went into the properties that organized the auction near the capital Tripoli, and witnessed two men being offered for sell, with prices reaching 1,200 Libyan dinars, or $800. CNN says “After the auction, we met two of the men who had been sold. They were so traumatized by what they’d been through that they could not speak, and so scared that they were suspicious of everyone they met.” Follow this link to go to CNN’s footage.

The North Africa Journal is a leading English-language publication focused on North Africa. The Journal covers primarily the Maghreb region and expands its general coverage to the Sahel, Egypt, and beyond, when events in those regions affect the broader North Africa geography. The Journal does not have any affiliation with any institution and has been independent since its founding in 1996. Our position is to always bring our best analysis of events affecting the region, and remain as neutral as humanly possible. Our coverage is not limited to one single topic, but ranges from economic and political affairs, to security, defense, social and environmental issues. We rely on our full staff analysts and editors to bring you best-in-class analysis. We also work with sister company MEA Risk LLC, to leverage the presence on the ground of a solid network of contributors and experts. Information on MEA Risk can be found at www.MEA-Risk.com.